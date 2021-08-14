Plans for Green Valley’s first craft brewery are moving ahead despite the unpredictable construction industry and questions from concerned neighbors.
Mike Bommersbach, 64, has lived in Green Valley for 10 years and said his day job in the maritime industry helped lead to the decision to build a local brewery from the ground up.
“I’ve always found in my travels whenever I’m in a town I always seek out the craft breweries because the people are always very friendly, very interesting people,” he said. “The variety and taste of the beer is always very different. It’s not like drinking a Budweiser every night.”
Bommersbach said Tucson has about 20 craft breweries — small, mostly independent businesses that brew beer on site. The breweries develop their own distinctive beers and tend to draw a different clientele than the typical bar scene.
He hired an architect/builder in November 2020, and bought five acres on two parcels at 3196 S. Prosperous Place for what he calls Madera Canyon Brewing. The property is on a cul-de-sac partly on East I-19 Frontage Road, west of Beehive Homes assisted living, south of The Peaks at Santa Rita apartments and north of The Greens HOA. Sole access to the brewery would be off Abrego Drive, Bommersbach said.
He’s planning for 10 to 12 employees — servers, a brewer and assistant brewer along with a tap room manager. The site would serve no food but the property has room for three food trucks in the parking lot and he will have a place for them to plug in to avoid using generators. He is also looking at the possibility of having his own food truck to ensure something is always available.
The engineered steel building, already designed, is contemporary style, 4,505 square feet and 24 feet high. It’s a slimmed down version of what Bommersbach initially wanted because of construction costs that have doubled in the past year, he said. It is positioned to get prime views of the Santa Rita Mountains and Madera Canyon area.
He’d like to break ground and open as soon as possible but a dearth of construction crews could mean the brewery won’t see its first customers until November 2022, he said, adding everything is speculation at this point.
Neighbors speak up
Neighbors raised concerns about the project at a Green Valley Council Planning and Architecture Committee meeting July 8. Another meeting is planned, likely in September, to follow up on concerns that include financial viability, noise, odors, traffic and impact on property values.
The P&A Committee had received about a dozen comments from neighbors by the time of the July 8 meeting, all negative but one. GVC President Debbie Kenyon said Friday that her office has heard four comments, evenly split on the project.
Bommersbach said the brewery will be 250 feet from the sidewalk in front of the nearest homes. The property is already zoned CB2 (general business), which means no changes are necessary, and the initial plans filed with the county about 10 weeks ago came back with minor corrections.
“They are not voicing any concerns about what we’re going to do,” he said.
The bulk of the building is devoted to production — a factory in essence, he said. There is a tasting room — or tap room — and there will be a walled courtyard for outside seating and a fenced area for pets; leashed animals will be allowed in all public spaces. Bommersbach said they likely would be open seven days, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Mary Powell, president of The Greens HOA that abuts the property, said Friday they were always aware the land was zoned commercial “but we were really blown away by the brewery idea.”
{p class=”p2”}Powell, who has owned a home in The Greens since 2003, said the HOA has been concerned by the lack of details in addition to issues already raised.
{p class=”p2”}“People are very nervous when someone comes with something like this and doesn’t have specifics,” she said.
{p class=”p2”}Powell said she is looking forward to a meeting later this summer to learn more.
{p class=”p2”}“Let us see the plan, let us see what’s happening,” she said. “It may be just wonderful, who knows?”