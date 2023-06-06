Wedding bells are ringing out at the Green Valley Justice Court, and on Friday, the nuptials are free.
On the second Friday of each month, the GV Justice Court will now conduct free wedding ceremonies for couples looking for a very special court appearance.
“It has been an honor to play a small role in so many couples’ big day since I became a justice of the peace and I am excited to offer a free ceremony here at the courthouse once a month,” Presiding Justice Ray Carroll said in a news release.
Couples must first apply for a marriage license in advance of the ceremony, which can be done at the courthouse at least one day prior to their big day. More information on obtaining a marriage license can be found at pima.gov/947/Marriage-License.
Interested couples should also call the court at 520-222-0200 ahead of time to be placed on the list for a free ceremony.
On the day of their wedding, couples are asked to bring their marriage license, photo IDs and witnesses to the court at the he Pima County government complex at 601 N. La Cañada Drive.
The next free wedding day is set for Friday, June 9 at 8 a.m.
