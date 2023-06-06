Image (1).jpeg

Denise Reyelt Adams and David Burton Kittelson are married at the Green Valley Justice Court.

 Green Valley Justice Court

Wedding bells are ringing out at the Green Valley Justice Court, and on Friday, the nuptials are free.

On the second Friday of each month, the GV Justice Court will now conduct free wedding ceremonies for couples looking for a very special court appearance.

Image.jpeg

Marcos Rivera Melendez and Maricela Cordova de la Cruz tie the knot at the Green Valley Justice Court.


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

