Lenny and Dusty Friedman were asleep at Le Meridien Hotel in Marrakesh when the strongest earthquake to hit Morocco in more than a century struck.
It was just after 11 p.m. Friday, and the Green Valley couple had arrived a few hours earlier after a 22-hour trip for a 12-day tour of the country.
The plan was to spend three days in Marrakesh then head for the coast and eventually to Casablanca. They were joined by another couple who winter in Quail Creek.
“It woke me. The bed shook and I was a little rattled,” Lenny said of the 6.8-magnitude temblor. “The earthquake lasted a long time.”
But other than a couple of damaged chandeliers, the hotel seemed unaffected and was not evacuated, he said. Friedman, who was reached Sunday in Lisbon, Portugal, said he went back to sleep after a second, smaller tremor.
“I knew that it was a major earthquake but we were on the first floor of a four-story building so we didn’t feel as much as those who were higher up. I had no idea that there would be that much devastation,” he said.
How could Friedman's experience be so different than others in a city that saw so many deaths? It all comes down to building construction standards.
Better buildings
Seismologists say earthquakes don’t kill people, buildings do.
Modern hotels in newer parts of Marrakesh are built to high standards, many put into effect after a 1960 earthquake that wiped out much of the city of Agadir, killing more than 12,000 people.
Much of the destruction in Marrakesh was in the medina — the old city that dates back centuries. That area has mud-brick and unreinforced masonry construction that crumbles when the earth shifts.
But while cities have enforced stricter building standards over the years, the economics and resources don’t work in rural areas, said Mehrdad Sasani, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern University in Boston.
The epicenter of the quake was about 44 miles southwest of Marrakesh in the High Atlas Mountains, home to small villages.
Friedman said they took a taxi to give blood Saturday morning “because we were looking for a way to help.” They found a line of people several blocks long near a hospital waiting to donate blood.
They returned to the hotel and found out hours later the tour was canceled, “which was understandable,” he said. Many of the tour sites were heavily damaged in the quake, which as of Tuesday had killed nearly 3,000 people and injured 2,500 others.
“Driving around the city we didn’t see very much in the way of broken plaster or anything in the streets. It was primarily in the old city,” Friedman said. “It’s hard to believe based upon what I experienced and the areas that I rode through that so many people died.”
The Friedmans spoke to other people at their hotel, including a couple who were in the medina when the quake struck. One of them was struck by bricks and ended up in a hospital. One man told them he was in a hotel pool that was reduced to churning waves as the quake hit.
The Friedmans took a taxi to Casablanca and caught a plane for Lisbon on Sunday morning, where they joined a tour of Portugal and Spain.
