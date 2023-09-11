Morocco Earthquake

Spain's Military Emergency Unit searches for survivors under a collapsed building near Khair Anougal, Morocco, on Monday.

 Spanish Defence Ministry

Lenny and Dusty Friedman were asleep at Le Meridien Hotel in Marrakesh when the strongest earthquake to hit Morocco in more than a century struck.

It was just after 11 p.m. Friday, and the Green Valley couple had arrived a few hours earlier after a 22-hour trip for a 12-day tour of the country.

QUAKE

Quake damage in Taroudant Province, Morocco, about 50 miles southwest of the epicenter and 100 miles southwest of Marrakesh.
Quake

Lenny Friedman took this photo in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Saturday, a day after a quake killed hundreds of people. One part of the city saw very little damage, but the old city was devastated.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?