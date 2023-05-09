Call center, Drexel Road (closer).JPG (copy)

Pima County and Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona (CCSSA) partnered to open a large, congregate shelter for asylum seekers at a former call center on Drexel Road. County Administrator Jan Lesher said the shelter has about a 300-bed capacity. 

On the eve of a major change in immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Green Valley Council sent a warning to residents Tuesday to stay vigilant about “individuals or large groups of individuals,” in their neighborhoods.

“If you encounter individuals or large groups of individuals in or near your home or in your HOA, please call 911 immediately. Please do not approach these groups or individuals. Call 911 immediately and allow our law enforcement officers to respond appropriately to the situation,” the warning continued.



Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

