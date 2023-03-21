Valley Presbyterian Church will say hello and goodbye Sunday in a public concert unveiling a cutting edge piece of music technology.
Wes Moulton, the church’s organist/accompanist, will introduce the congregation’s new Rodgers' Infinity Digital Organ. The concert will also be Moulton’s final day at the church after four years. He has taken a full-time position at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Tucson.
The new instrument has been in the works since July, when a committee decided upkeep and diminished sound quality of its 23-year-old Rodgers' digital organ warranted a change. They listened to organs in Tucson, the city of Maricopa and Green Valley before choosing an upgraded version of what they had.
“It really is absolutely the latest technology in digital organs in the world,” Moulton said.
How good is it? Moulton said compare a new car or television set to those from 23 years ago and you’ll have an idea.
“It’s that big a difference in quality of sound,” he said.
He said a team of technicians and planners from Utah, Arizona and Oregon worked to install the new organ in the sanctuary to achieve the best sound. It involved nailing down specification of the building, right down to the number of cubic feet, and placing about 30 speakers throughout the sanctuary. You’ll find one in the highest peak of the roof, he said.
It also meant a slight change in the look of the church. The thick carpet has been removed from the chancel area — the stage — to improve the sound.
“That’s never good for acoustics,” Moulton said of carpet, “and in our case it was particularly bad because it soaked all base frequencies.”
It has been replaced with ceramic tile, which a hired acoustician said was the best option.
The test? Moulton said when you stood on the altar and clapped in the past you heard nothing — which isn’t good for playing instruments.
“Now you hear an echo, which is always what you want musically,” he said.
The church has been without an organ for two weeks during the installation, but Sunday’s concert ends the wait.
The church will “accept” the organ in a brief dedication for use by the congregation and community, Moulton said.
“Valley Presbyterian Church has always had a strong belief in having our building and our instruments be used by the community,” he said.
Then, he will play favorites, classical, religious and a mix of other music “the congregation has liked best from the last four years that I’ve been there,” he said. There also will be two guests joining him.
The concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley. The public is welcome.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone