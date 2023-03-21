Wes Moulton

Wes Moulton

Valley Presbyterian Church will say hello and goodbye Sunday in a public concert unveiling a cutting edge piece of music technology.

Wes Moulton, the church’s organist/accompanist, will introduce the congregation’s new Rodgers' Infinity Digital Organ. The concert will also be Moulton’s final day at the church after four years. He has taken a full-time position at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Tucson.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?