A Green Valley insurance agent has been indicted by a federal grand jury on six counts of mail fraud involving elderly clients.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victoria Totten, 71, defrauded clients out of about $114,000 by advising them to pay insurance premiums in advance to her company rather than the insurance companies.



