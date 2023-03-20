A Green Valley insurance agent has been indicted by a federal grand jury on six counts of mail fraud involving elderly clients.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victoria Totten, 71, defrauded clients out of about $114,000 by advising them to pay insurance premiums in advance to her company rather than the insurance companies.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Totten falsely represented the premium payment structure the insurance companies offered and claimed payments should be made in advance to secure a lower rate. She then used the funds to pay other clients’ insurance premiums and for her own personal use, according to the office.
The March 2 indictment said Totten operated under the names “AZ Medical,” “AZ Med,” “Arizona Medical,” “VT Powers & Associates” and “Independence Marketing Corporation," and alleges she targeted “elderly individuals.”
According to one example cited in the indictment, a client paid Totten $14,000 in 2017, when the insurance company’s premiums for that entire year were about $2,800. The indictment added that Totten received $11,700 in 2019 and 2020 from the same client but failed to obtain insurance coverage for the person using the funds for those years.
According to the indictment, one insurance company terminated its relationship with Totten in 2018 due to commingling of funds. Totten then offered various false representations to her clients as to why her relationship with the insurance company ended and why they needed to switch their policy to a different insurance company, according to the indictment.
The six fraud counts include mail sent to Totten’s P.O. boxes in Oro Valley and Prescott — two to Oro Valley in March 2018, another in October 2018 and a fourth in September 2020, plus two to the Prescott box in August 2019 and January 2021.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported mail fraud carries a maximum 20-year prison penalty and $250,000 fine.
