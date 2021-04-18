Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy, Sahuarita Unified School District’s online program, is celebrating Love of Reading Week with recording readings from the community.
Love of Reading Week begins April 26, and this year’s theme is Literacy Around the World.
SDPA is looking for students, teachers, families, staff and community members to record videos of themselves reading a favorite book, book chapter, poem or passage.
The videos will be placed in an online library for SDPA students to listen to.
Those who participate need to keep their video under 10 minutes and can share a little about themselves in the video.
To have your video featured, send the video or a Youtube link to cara.cowen@sahuarita.net.
They also have space available for live streams of virtual readings if someone wants to read live.