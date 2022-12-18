The East Center has a new pool, and it didn't take long after Thursday's ribbon cutting for members to start enjoying it.

On a day where the high temperature was about 56 degrees, several jumped in to enjoy the 87-degree water in the warmest of GVR's 13 pools. The replacement was finished nearly two-and-a-half years after the area was closed off to address a long-standing leak. 

ribbon cutting

A group including Green Valley Recreation members and directors cut the ribbon.
swimmers2

Swimmers goof off in the new East Center pool.
Aquabelles

The Aquabelles pose in front of the East Center pool steps, dedicated to Joyce Finkelstein, third from left.


