The East Center has a new pool, and it didn't take long after Thursday's ribbon cutting for members to start enjoying it.
On a day where the high temperature was about 56 degrees, several jumped in to enjoy the 87-degree water in the warmest of GVR's 13 pools. The replacement was finished nearly two-and-a-half years after the area was closed off to address a long-standing leak.
A grinning GVR CEO Scott Somers also announced that the pool steps had been dedicated to Joyce Finkelstein, who recommended they be repositioned after she saw the original design.
There was a lot of enthusiasm and laughter from the pool and poolside as Mike Finkelstein and Friends performed.
The L-shaped design includes a 30-by-60 foot main section that runs about 4 feet to 8.5 feet deep, and a shallow 18x25 area with chair-lift access. Other amenities include a full-length swim lane, a deeper synchronized swim area, three shade structures and a 14-person spa.
Five exercise rails were installed: two on the north wall and three on the east wall, with two deck-to-pool handrails for the steps.
In October 2021, the GVR board granted the contract to Cimarron Circle Construction of Tucson for $1,130,654. The final projected cost is $1.3 million.
