Guardsmen assigned to the Sahuarita Food Bank are going beyond their mission to help feed the community, and their service isn't lost on local volunteers.
Gov. Doug Ducey activated the National Guard on March 19 to help stores keep shelves stocked and assist food banks amid volunteer shortages during the first coronavirus shutdown.
Food bank Executive Director Carlos Valles said he was thankful for the help from Ducey and the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
"Everybody has been so nice," he said. "Every time we do a request, they follow up."
Valles said he's especially grateful because he thought the National Guard was only available for large organizations like the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona when the pandemic first began.
"But when we found out we could get a small group of them, we were pretty excited," he said.
The pandemic brought fewer volunteers, more requests for services and a lot of uncertainty, …
In April, the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center began working with the National Guard to meet increased public food demands. From March through September, the food bank's operating costs jumped 26 percent to $185,991 over the same period in 2019.
If that wasn't enough, the food bank also lost many of its volunteers as COVID-19 cases spiked. Ultimately, the food bank lost around 160 of its 205 volunteers.
But with record-breaking heat, a lack of rain and moving distribution outdoors, Valles said he doesn't even want to think about how the food bank would have met demand increases without the Guard.
"We probably would have gone through a lot more volunteers," he said. "We probably would have done things differently, which would have affected our flow and everything. We probably would have been slower. Yeah, I don't want to think about it. Most of our volunteers are 70-plus. They're not throwing boxes around."
Unlike the Community Food Bank's location in Tucson, which has younger volunteers who can lift heavy pre-packaged food boxes for prolonged periods, Valles said Sahuarita didn't have that capacity.
The food bank also changed its food distribution process to meet safety guidelines and increased the number of people they could serve.
Sahuarita volunteers typically served about 21 people per hour before the pandemic. Since streamlining their process and switching from a client-choice to a pre-packaged model with a drive-thru and intercom, the food bank increased turnaround to about 41 people per hour.
On Thursday, the Guardsmen and volunteers clocked 50 cars served in an hour.
"We're a team," Valles said about meeting demand. "We value their input, and they shared a lot of things. A lot of the things we implemented are the things they've brought. They come up with an idea and we've tried it. Some of the ideas stuck, or we've used that idea and made it even better. So they've done things that we probably would have never thought about."
Valles said the National Guard has logged 5,520 hours at the food bank since April, and the commitment isn't lost on him or the volunteers.
Learning and improving
On Thursday, Guardsmen from the Arizona Army and Air National Guards kept busy moving carts of food and loading it into trunks.
Tucson resident Staff Sgt. Ronnie Lazar, 33, is in maintenance with the Air National Guard's 162nd Wing and has served nine years.
He started working at the food bank in June.
"I kind of picked up for a few people that left off mission and hit the ground running," he said.
Lazar said every day had been a learning process for him and the other Guardsmen.
"I like to think that we learn something new every day," he said. "With this process and school coming up, the way we have traffic going now, it's actually alleviated the backend traffic for people who are taking their kids to school and also people getting food."
Tucson resident Spc. Carlos Gracia, 21, is with the Army National Guard's 860th Military Police Company and has served two and a half years.
"I've been at the Sahuarita mission since we first came out here back in April, but I've been on the COVID mission since the very start," he said.
While Gracia is no stranger to volunteer work, this is his first experience working in a food bank.
"It's much different than the stuff that I'm used to, but it's very interesting to see the operation side and the distribution side; we work both," he said. "But on this side, it's pretty busy. It's crazy to see the amount of people coming out here for food and that need it. I'm glad to be out here. I'm glad to be helping. It's kind of what I signed up for."
The Guardsmen spend Thursdays and Saturdays in Sahuarita and spend Monday through Friday at Community Food Banks main facility in Tucson packing and distributing food.
The amount of knowledge the Guardsmen learned about how food banks operate left an impression on Valles.
"I told Staff Sgt. Lazar that he's learned so much that when he retires from the military he could probably work at a food bank because he knows so much of the processes now," he said.
Group effort
The food bank's volunteers who've weathered the pandemic found the Guardsmen's service and dedication invaluable.
Green Valley resident Jerry Cuffe, 64, spent four years at the Sahuarita Food Bank.
"They're very good people," he said of the Guardsmen. "They're very close on a one-on-one basis. Very comfortable, they know what to do. They're very compassionate with the clients out there."
And that personal connection is a crucial aspect Cuffe said changed for the volunteers during the pandemic.
"We're missing the clients more and not being able to have contact with the clients," he said. "That's one of the things that's different doing it this route. Versus before, they used to come inside and we got to talk with them."
Green Valley resident Sue Eaton, 79, is going on 11 years of volunteering at the food bank; she hasn't missed too many days other than when she had a back injury.
Eaton also pointed to the lack of face-to-face interaction with clients as the most challenging change brought on by the pandemic. But it's not the only hurdle.
Eaton said the constant changes to the distribution process are also difficult, but glad the Guardsmen were there to help.
"There's not enough words in my vocabulary for the Guardsmen because they're wonderful," she said. "They just jump in wherever you need them. I mean, they're just there and start smiling and will do whatever you need."
As a veteran, Valles said it had been a pleasant experience working alongside the Guardsmen during the pandemic.
"I want people to see that it's not just a military way of life," he said. "They do a lot of community things even though people don't see that. I really want people to see that. Just the initiative, just for them wanting to do these process improvements, the leadership, the values. They just want to make things easier for everybody, not just themselves."
Beyond the mission
Valles said Lazar and Gracia were examples of how dedicated the Guardsmen are in Sahuarita.
He said both learned about the Summit View Elementary School Pantry program and volunteered to help out.
"We do that twice a month, and they both asked if they could volunteer to do the pantry," Valles said. "We were excited because it's not something that we expected them to do, and they've already done it a couple of times. They enjoyed it."
It wasn't just volunteering for the pantry Valles found impressive.
He said when a group of Guardsmen came in on their day off after discovering the food bank was short-handed on a Saturday.
Gracia was among them.
"I got a call early in the morning saying the official mission was no longer happening," he said. "It was scheduled on my day off, but me and a couple of other guys took it upon ourselves to come down anyway because even with all of us here, we're spread out pretty thin."
Lazar said Gracia and his group first reported in Tucson with their uniforms.
"Without having the official military guidance saying that we can be here, they had to show up in civilian clothes down here to help out," Lazar said. "So they took it upon themselves to show up to the armory thinking there was a mission and then getting sent home because the logistics wasn't done. So they went home, got in civilian clothes and drove down here and were able to help them out on a Saturday."
As of now, the National Guard should remain on active duty for the COVID-19 mission until Dec. 17.
However, Lazar and Gracia want to continue volunteering in Sahuarita's food bank even after the mission ends.
"I have a pretty good relationship with Carlos now, and all the ladies inside, and they've asked if I wanted to come back, and I said absolutely," Gracia said.
The experience left Lazar with the same feeling.
"I live in Tucson, it's a little bit of a drive for me, but I'm willing to make the sacrifice and come down here," he said. "And like I said, it's a family orientation here. Once you show that you're dedicated to working and how hard people work here, they take you on. And it's humbling. It's very humbling."