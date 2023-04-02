For Raydine Taber, an ideal Tuesday morning is spent playing in the dirt in the shadow of the Santa Rita Mountains.
“I just feel like a little kid out here, and I can’t help but get so excited,” Taber said. “I’ve always loved the outdoors, loved being in the sun; I just really enjoy it out here.”
And she’s not alone. Out at Historic Canoa Ranch, Taber is joined every Tuesday morning by a handful of fellow volunteers with the Green Valley Gardeners (GVG) – a group that’s been working for over a decade now to bring new life, color and beauty to the historic compound through gardening.
How it started
While the Canoa Ranch property is owned and operated by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, the gardens on the grounds are maintained and improved by GVG volunteers on regularly scheduled work days.
The partnership began in 2012, when a former manager at Canoa Ranch approached GVG volunteers about revitalizing some of the gardens around the historic buildings.
“Of course, we said yes,” Taber said.
“We finished our first garden in December of 2012, our second garden sometime in February 2013, and really from there it’s just been spreading and spreading and spreading.”
Their body of work now includes a “little bit of everything,” Taber says – from trailing indoor plants and palm trees that adorn a sunroom in the Manning Jr. House, to an herb garden on the steps of the historic Grijalva House, to a number of cacti, agave and other native plant species nestled in courtyards throughout the compound.
“Virtually all the landscaping that you see on the site here is from the Green Valley Gardeners,” said April Layher, Canoa Ranch manager.
“When I started here in September 2021, the office area over there had no landscaping whatsoever…maybe a couple of trees and some shrubs, but it was really bad…and you can see the huge difference there now,” Layher said, gesturing to a stucco building that resembles a burgeoning plant nursery.
“Raydine and I like to put our heads together and come up with project upon project upon project, and I’d say we’re probably already ahead of ourselves with like four or five projects in the works,” Layher said.
Looking back
When it comes to deciding what to plant and where, Taber said she and fellow gardeners find inspiration just about everywhere, including each other.
“A lot of people team up to help one another on projects and then have these conversations about what they want to do, what they’d like to see. And often, out of those conversations comes some really great ideas about where we can improve, what we can add – it’s really a team effort,” Taber said.
But in almost all their projects, Taber said the gardeners are using the plants to bring some of the ranch history to life.
By examining old photographs, letters to and from the Manning family, and oral accounts from children who grew up on Canoa Ranch, the group has pieced together what the landscape may have looked like and bring some aspects of that into the present-day landscaping.
“It’s kind of like putting together a puzzle,” Taber said.
“For example, back in the day, they were growing all these different kinds of peppers out here, and we know that partly because one of the ladies who grew up here told us a story about her dad never leaving for work in the morning without picking a pepper for his lunch. So, we’ve mixed that in by adding some chiltepin peppers under some of the mesquite trees,” she said.
“We try to incorporate plants that were here back in the day, and those might even go all the way back to the early Canoa Land Grant, but it gives us a big selection of what we can work with, and also makes it part of the history, just as I'm walking through and talking about it.”
Plants in the sunroom of the Manning Jr. House – a project that Taber was heavily involved in – were also curated to reflect historic photographs and letters from the Manning family.
And Taber’s newest vision for the Foreman’s House on the ranch will bring yet another piece of history to life for visitors.
“There's a story that’s often told about Levi Manning that, after work, he used to stroll through a rose garden that one of the ladies at the ranch tended to…so we're going to give Levi Manning his own rose garden, right here,” Taber said.
Though many of the plants at the ranch are rooted in the past, some also have an eye toward the future.
As part of their partnership with Pima County, the Green Valley Gardeners also works to care for and propagate a handful of rare plant species at Canoa Ranch – including the Pima pineapple cactus and the Santa Cruz striped agave – in hopes of returning them to their native habitats.
And with an abundance of open, uninhabited desert land, as well as some protected fenced-in areas, Taber said Canoa Ranch is an ideal testing ground.
“It's really a matter of trying to get more of these plants back into the environment again, and to get them to start flourishing, as opposed to being destroyed or lost,” Taber said.
“And the ranch is a really good place for that because there's a lot of areas that haven't been developed, so we have that ability to take these plants, to bring them into a safe area, and get them growing again. And that's important – it's important that we bring back what we need, bring back that part of our history.”
Though caring for such a wide variety of plants on a property as vast as Canoa Ranch can sometimes seem like an overwhelming task, Taber said she appreciates the challenge for all she’s been able to gain from it, and the friends she’s made along the way.
“You know, it keeps me young, it keeps my brain working, and I really just view it all as a learning experience – my whole life is a learning experience,” she said.
“Being able to take something that is barren, and turn it into something that’s pretty, or that makes someone go, ‘Oh, that looks good,’ I really see that as a way to help other people. And to be able to bring other people together, who enjoy doing this, and give them a place to connect and produce something that makes other people happy, that really makes it worth it.”