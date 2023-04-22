Wednesday will mark the first Arivaca Resource Fair, bringing nine organizations together to hear from the community about what they need and want.
Arivaca Human Resource Executive Director Suzanne Kammerman said the fair began collaboratively after Sahuarita Food Bank Executive Director Carlos Valles visited a couple of weeks ago.
"We just got to talking, and (Valles) said, 'You know what? We need to bring everybody here for a resource fair,'" Kammerman said. "And basically, they did the whole thing, and it's going to be behind our little facility here in Arivaca."
Since Wednesday will mark the first resource fair, Valles said it will be a good opportunity for the group to listen to the community. The group intends to hold the resource fair quarterly and keep it flexible enough to respond to what they learn during the visits.
Arivaca HR has already heard from the community about potential needs the community may need down the road during future resource fairs.
Kammerman said she announced the resource fair on Facebook and asked the community what more they would like to see.
"Since we're so remote, and a lot of people can't get out into the larger areas," she said.
She received several responses noting the need for dental services in the small community 23 miles west of Interstate 19 and 33 miles from Continental Road in Green Valley. Responses also included business and mental health resources.
Kammerman noted that a mobile eye truck visited Arivaca on Friday, providing eye exams and prescriptions for people and bringing the resource to the community. She found that could be one way to provide the same opportunity to those who need dental services.
Aside from Arivaca HR and Sahuarita Food Bank, seven other organizations from Tucson will join the resource fair.
"Right now, we really don't know what the need is in the community," he said.
He said Job Corps would be there and could provide trade opportunities for 16- to 24-year-olds.
"Or one of the other popular programs is through the University of Arizona, Center for Rural Health," Valles said. "What they're doing is liver scans to check for fatty livers. That procedure is non-invasive, it doesn't take too long, but it can catch something that could be a serious health issue for someone."
Valles said the scans are through Nosotros Comprometidos A Su Salud, part of the university. The program is within the Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.
United Community Health Center will also attend the fair to provide free flu and coronavirus vaccines as well as blood pressure and glucose checks.
"Disabled American Veterans, our local chapter is housed here in our building, so Ron (Bryant) is going to be there helping the local vets with their disability claims," Valles said. "Pima County, their One-Stop will be there, the navigators will be there to talk to people about the opportunities that are available in the community."
The fair will also have representatives on hand from Child Care Resource & Referral.
Valles found the services slated for Wednesday were enough to get them started to figure out the Arivaca community's needs.
Valles said the food bank's relationship with Arivaca took root in 2019 after he connected with Arivaca HR President Rick Vogel.
"We kind of struck a conversation, and I asked him if we ever had excess produce, would they be willing to take any. He said yes," Valles said. "It just started there."
He said the food bank never lets food go to waste and found the relationship blossomed at that point. Valles noted that the food bank also serves clients from Arivaca already at its Sahuarita location.
"We've been talking over the years about how we could do more together because we're serving the same people," Valles said.
One area Valles hopes the food bank could pitch in is helping Arivaca HR grow its capacity and resources.
"We're hoping to get them to that point where they can be the champions of their community," he said.
Kammerman, who took the reins as the new executive director in late February, said she also hoped to build momentum in the community she fell in love with after visiting a friend and Arivaca resident.
"It's been a wonderful ride for the last couple of months," she said.
Kammerman said she met Vogel during her visit and told him she would "love" to volunteer with Arivaca HR. She said Vogel countered by hiring her for the executive director position.
"So, long story short — all of a sudden, here I am, part of the team at Arivaca HR," Kammerman said.
Kammerman found she is excited to kick off the Arivaca HR-hosted resource fair and is trying to spread the word around the community to get Arivaca residents involved.
"My hopes are just that the people of Arivaca realize that there's a group of people that care about them and that want to bring these resources to them," she said. "And all we need to know is — what do you want?"