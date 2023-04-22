Arivaca

Carlos Valles and representatives from the University of Arizona and Pima County met with Arivaca Human Resource recently and developed the first Arivaca Resource Fair on Wednesday. Valles, third from left, said they plan to hold the fairs quarterly.

 Arivaca Human Resource

Wednesday will mark the first Arivaca Resource Fair, bringing nine organizations together to hear from the community about what they need and want.

Arivaca Human Resource Executive Director Suzanne Kammerman said the fair began collaboratively after Sahuarita Food Bank Executive Director Carlos Valles visited a couple of weeks ago.



