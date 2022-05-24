Black rhinos, Mexican wolves, cheetahs, the Arabian Oryx.
They all could be calling Sahuarita home within the next five years if a plan by the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation plays out.
The group, which has operated the Phoenix Zoo for 60 years, outlined a five-year plan Monday at the Sahuarita Town Council meeting.
The ACNC signed a lease agreement with Freeport-McMoRan in 2018 for 1,120 acres primarily in unincorporated Pima County to establish a conservation management center dedicated to population sustainability and possible reintroduction of wildlife species. The pandemic stalled efforts to move forward.
The area is about 10 times the size of the Phoenix Zoo and about the same size as Quail Creek’s developed and undeveloped areas. The bulk of the property is northeast of Pima Mine Road and Nogales Highway. The southern part of the property ends north of Walden Grove High School.
“We’re in the business of saving wildlife species around the world, as well as species here in Arizona,” Bert Castro, president and CEO of ACNC, said at the meeting.
“We want to continue to contribute to important species-survival programs that we’re involved in that promote the preservation of endangered and threatened species,” he said.
The plan also is to establish a destination for residents and tourists, and an education opportunity.
“We think we can be a really strong economic driver for this community,” Castro said.
In 2018, he said the area was chosen for its elevation and dry, arid climate, along with opportunities to partner with other entities in Southern Arizona.
The plan could change, but as it stands the project would include a welcome center, drive-through animal safari park, riparian reserve, imperiled animal conservation park and care center, possible RV park, tent camping and glamping, vet clinic, teaching space and student housing.
Castro put start-up costs at $12 million and said it’s projected to cost about $500,000 a year to operate.
“Freeport McMoRan will be a major contributor to this project,” he added.
