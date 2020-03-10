September marks 75 years since World War II ended, and there are fewer veterans every day. The Liberty Foundation is working to keep their memory alive.
The Foundation is a non-profit based in Douglas, Georgia, and tours WWII aircraft around the nation. This weekend, they plan to fly and give ground tours of the Ye Olde Pub – a B-17 bomber – at Atlantic Aviation next to Tucson International Airport.
This weekend will be the last time the group tours Ye Olde Pub. The Foundation is suspending national tours to focus on regional tours using a C-47 and other aircraft until their B-17, the Liberty Belle, is ready to fly again.
The group cited increases in tour costs for suspending the national tours.
The Foundation leases the Ye Olde Pub from the Erickson Collection in Madras, Oregon. The group will return the Ye Olde Pub to Madras after the Tucson tour closes Sunday.
Honoring veterans
After a Monday flight, tour guide Sean O'Brien stands to the side of the plane to greet passengers as they step out of the small door near the back of the aircraft.
"We do this tour to honor the veterans," he said. "The men and women who not only built, flew and maintained these aircraft, but gave their all for our great country. We fly this in honor of them."
When the Foundation comes into a new town, they invite WWII veterans to join them on a flight with local media. But finding WWII veterans is becoming more difficult.
"As each year goes by, we are losing our World War II veterans at a fairly rising rate," O'Brien said. "Most of them are well up into their 90s, and they're at the end of their life. Unfortunately, we're going to be losing more and more at an accelerating pace."
He said the Foundation is doing everything they can to keep that history alive and share their stories.
According to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, 389,292 veterans remained in 2019, from more than 16 million who served during the war. And 294 WWII veterans die every day.
The museum also reported 10,462 WWII veterans were living in Arizona last year. One of those is Sahuarita resident Richard Bushong, who turns 97 on March 21.
390th Bomb Group
Bushong took his oath in April 1943, and headed to flight school. In November, he found himself in England with the 390th Bomb Group flying missions into Nazi Germany.
He was 20 when he flew his first mission; he completed 28 missions by the end of the war.
Bushong didn't leave the service or flying after the war ended. He spent 32 years and eight days in the service and flew F-4 Phantoms during the Vietnam War.
He looked back on his time in the B-17 and with the 390th fondly. The last time he flew in a B-17, the Aluminum Overcast, was three years ago.
"It still made all the same noises," Bushong said.
These days, he spends time working at the 390th Memorial Museum, on the grounds of the Pima Air and Space Museum.
"I go to the museum every Thursday," he said. "I give a little talk on what it was like to fly (B-17s)."
And what was it like?
"Oh, boy, scary as hell," he said. "They were getting shot at a lot."
On Tuesday, Bushong noted that 76 years ago, on March 9, 1944, he was part of a group of 775 heavy bombers headed to Germany. He said 69 of them were lost.
"I had a lot of holes, but we made it back OK," he said. "I think I had all engines running that day, too."
Bushong knows there are fewer and fewer veterans. He said members of the 390th were scarce at their reunion in October.
"There were seven other veterans and I was there, of course," Bushong said. "So, there were eight total veterans out of somewhere near 8,000 people who were in the group during the war."
Keeping history alive
David Lyon has been a pilot for 53 years. He retired from commercial airlines about three years ago and flies corporate aviation now. He said he flies the B-17 whenever he can on weekends.
On Monday, he was behind the controls of the Ye Olde Pub. He said he's been flying the B-17 for nine years and has seen a drop in WWII veterans who make it out to the tours.
"The first five years they'd come out in droves, and then it just started going downhill," he said. "Now we can hardly get one. They're still alive, they want to come out here, but they're just physically unable to at times, and we just see fewer and fewer."
Lyon pointed to times when some of the veterans would come out, and he could see them go back to when they were young men on the bomber crews.
"The walker goes away (and) he starts going all through the airplane like he was a young kid," Lyon said. "He knows where to duck, he knows where to hold on to, he gets in his position – he knows the position (and) all his controls where he was. Get him back out on the ground, and he goes right back into the walker, but when he's in the airplane, he's a kid again."