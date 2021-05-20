Honor Flight will take to the air again with two flights this fall after taking 2020 off because of the pandemic.
Veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War who haven’t been on an Honor Flight Southern Arizona trip to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials built in their honor are invited to sign up.
Trips out of Tucson International Airport will take off Sept. 4-6 and Nov. 13-15. More than 100 veterans from Green Valley and Sahuarita have gone on a flight.
Any veteran who served on active duty anywhere or at any time during World War II (Dec. 7, 1941-March 31, 1946), the Korean War (June 25, 1950-Jan. 31, 1955) and the Vietnam War (Feb. 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975) is eligible.
Every Honor Flight veteran is treated to a three-day, two-night, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., that includes transportation, meals, lodging and an assigned guardian to help as may be needed.
President of the Honor Flight Southern Arizona hub Richard Robbins said due to the pandemic and not having any flights in 2020, they are essentially rebuilding.
“Hub” refers to the effective center where the volunteers work and plan events for Honor Flight Southern Arizona.
“With almost 18 months since our last flight, we are needing to go through and make contact with each veteran on our list and update their status before knowing the names of the veterans on the first two flights,” he said. “Not only are we wanting vets and guardians to apply, we have openings in key hub roles and are looking to add volunteers to our ranks.”
A chartered bus that has lifts for easy on and off takes the veterans to visit the World War II, Vietnam and Korean War memorials, the Air Force and Iwo Jima memorials and Arlington National Cemetery to observe the Changing of the Guard ceremony.
There may be additional stops depending on time, traffic, weather and construction.
To sign up as a veteran go to honorflightsaz.org, click on Send in Veteran Application Now and scroll down to Complete Application Online or download and print application to mail in to address shown. No computer? Call 520-204-1391.