The dirt is moved, the footings are dug and the utility infrastructure is being put in place; construction of the new Sahuarita Library is underway.
Concord General Contracting Inc.’s $5.4 million bid was selected and approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors in April and construction began at the end of May. Their contract runs through August 2021.
“Typically, construction takes anywhere from nine to 12 months after groundbreaking,” Michelle Simon, a deputy director for Pima County Public Libraries said. She didn't want to offer a definitive date for completion because of possible delays, such as supply-chain and other logistical issues, attributed to the current public health climate.
The project, delayed for a number of reasons over the past few years, is the culmination of library staff and administration engagement with the community and local stakeholders through meetings and community surveys.
“The library is central to every community and we are very excited about this location because our current library is only 2,300 square feet in a temporary building,” Simon said. “This library will be over 17,000 square feet. It’s going to be one of those places that I could almost call a community center.”
The new library’s amenities include a gaming room, a dedicated business space, an outside performance area and “the next big thing room,” a room that is meant to be for any type of program such as a maker program, where people learn through hands-on projects.
Simon said the library system has invested in learning and doing kits such as robotics kits, coding kits with iPads in them and 3-D printer kits that all the libraries share.
The new library will provide study spaces, computer access, universal accessibility for community members with disabilities, a dedicated story-time room, and a space for teenagers.
The building, designed by architects at Line and Space, meets LEED Silver level energy conservation standards and “materials and landscaping will represent Sahuarita’s history of mining and agriculture,” according to a library media release.
The Pima Association of Governments identified the Town of Sahuarita as having the highest estimated population growth (2010-2045) in all of Pima County, according to the release.
The 2.8-acre library site is a former SUSD baseball field at Sahuarita Road and Calle Imperial, and close to Copper View Elementary, Sahuarita Primary School, Sahuarita Intermediate School, Sahuarita Middle School, Wrightson Ridge K-8, and Sahuarita High School. It is just east of the Fry's gas station and across the street from the post office.
The Pima County Public Art Program requires capital improvement projects use 1 percent of the construction budget for public art. Artist Chris Aranda of Aranda/Lasch was chosen to create the library’s art and is working on his concept in coordination with a seven-member panel of community members chosen by the Arts Foundation of Tucson and Southern Arizona.
The current Sahuarita library is closed to the public due to the pandemic but is offering curbside service where library patrons reserve materials online and library staff brings the materials out to their car.
Tenecia Phillips, branch manager for the Sahuarita library, said last week they checked out more than 550 items.
“We are excited about that, that people are still staying connected with us,” she said. “I think it just took some adjustment for folks who are used to being able to come in and grab things off the shelf or be able to browse.”