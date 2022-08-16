A group comprising some of the key individuals responsible for making the dream of the Amado Youth Center a reality: From left, Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll (joined by Bella); SUSD Superintendent Manuel Valenzuela; PPEP Inc. founder and CEO Dr. John David Arnold; state Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón; District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson; state Sen. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton; PPEP Deputy CEO Kari Hogan; Community Prevention Coalition Executive Director Amy Bass; Ed Dunin-Wasowicz, DW-McGarrity Inc.; PPEP CAO Jacob Herrington; Amado Community Alliance Chair Cristal Sarabia; Amado Community Alliance volunteer Patti Schuler; Amado Youth Center Program Coordinator Lorelin Ahumada.
Photos by Kelly Pardi Special to the Green Valley News
Founder and CEO of PPEP Inc. (Portable, Practical Educational Preparation) John David Arnold presents an award and $1,000 check to Kalika Ramirez, 18, a 2020 SHS graduate and Amado Youth Alliance leader. Kalika, a 10-year participant in AYA, will use the funds toward her studies at Pima Community College. Amy Bass, PPEP Executive Director of the Community Prevention Coalition looks on.
State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón accepts a certificate of recognition from Amy Bass, PPEP Executive Director of the Community Prevention Coalition, in acknowledgement of Gabaldón’s efforts to advance the establishment and construction of the Amado Youth Center.
The community of Amado has officially embarked on the path to realizing a nearly decade-old plan to build a dedicated, permanent facility for the Amado Youth Alliance.
The former meeting place for the group had been in a commercial space adjoining The Cow Palace restaurant in Amado. That changed – literally overnight – in September 2018, when floodwaters ravaged the space, rendering it uninhabitable.
Since then, a coalition of county, state, federal and private agencies, as well as many individuals, worked together to develop a concrete plan and amass sufficient funding to make the dream of a new AYA home a reality.
In a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday in the cafeteria of Sopori Elementary School, organizer Amy Bass, executive director of the PPEP Inc. Community Prevention Coalition, praised all those who made the day possible.
Bass characterized the effort as an unprecedented collaboration of talented and dedicated individuals working through and with governmental and commercial entries to achieve a common goal in delivering on a promise to the largely underserved community.
“The total estimated cost is currently at $1,245,000," she said. "We have raised $975,000. In 2018, the cost was estimated at $510,000. It more than doubled during the pandemic.”
Bass said the breakthrough moment came when The Burton Family Foundation contributed $275,000, effectively moving the project to the groundbreaking stage.
The facility will be built on a 5,000-square-foot parcel lying within the boundaries of Kay Stupy Neighborhood Park, west of Sopori Elementary School.
“The plot of land was made available through an agreement between Pima County, Sahuarita School District and PPEP Inc.,” Bass added. “Grants that have funded the new Amado Youth Center Building Project have come in from Pima County Community Development Block Grants, USDA, the Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and other local groups.”
“The new Amado Youth Center is a dream answered for the youth living in this rural area with very few resources — providing a safe place for all youth in Amado to attend free programs and activities that support their healthy development,” Bass concluded.
Dick Stover, owner of Stover Construction, LLC, the project’s general contractor, says the building will be about 2,500 square feet. The interior will have two offices, two unisex restrooms, a kitchen for service only with reach-in refrigeration, sinks and a Dutch door for serving. The main activity and meeting space is about 1,400 square feet. Completion is projected for March.
