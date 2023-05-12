Cyclists from around Southern Arizona are invited to participate in the 18th local observance of Green Valley’s Ride of Silence on Wednesday, May 17.

Held on the third Wednesday in May, which is also National Bike Month, the ride aims to raise the awareness of motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways, and is also a chance to honor the lives of cyclists who have been killed or injured.

David and Lynn.jpg

David Waechter and Lynn Hartline at a bike ride across Iowa in 2013. Lynn died in a crash in 2014.
Hartline_Memorial.jpg

A heart sculpture memorializes the life of Lynn Hartline at the scene of the cycling crash that took her life near Sedona/Cornville in 2014. David Waechter visits the site at least three times a year to change the flowers – on his birthday, on Hartline's birthday, and during the Ride of Silence. 


