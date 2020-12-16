Green Valley’s still got talent, you’ll just have to enjoy it a bit differently this year.
The popular home-grown talent show will have a truncated fifth season and anybody can watch for free online.
“It’s going to be a grand experiment,” said Larry Worster, who launched Green Valley’s Got Talent in 2016.
COVID-19 threw a wet blanket onto plans for the season, not to mention the group’s finances, but they’re keeping their heads above water and are moving forward, Worster said.
They’ve been kept afloat by grants, the first coming more than a year ago, before the virus hit. That was for $5,000 from the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
They also received an Arizona CARES grant from the commission for $5,000 and another $4,000 in the form of an AZ Organization Relief Grant to to promote this year’s season.
The five-show season usually brings in about $20,000 a year, and that’s all gone this year, Worster said. But the show will go on — three of them — with the first Jan. 11. There also will be shows in February and March.
Worster said they’ll bring the acts to the Community Performance and Art Center one at a time to perform to an empty auditorium and cameras, add some chatter in between “and stitch the whole thing together into a show.”
The goal is to hit the same theme as always: Dust off that guitar, write that comedy monologue and share your talent in retirement.
And what about canned applause? Worster isn’t sure about that yet.
“I think it’s a valuable thing for people to see who we are and what we do as we rebuild for next year,” he said of not skipping the season altogether.
Last year, GVGT pre-sold $2,200 in tickets for the 2020-21 season; they refunded $800 and the rest was either donated or taken in the form of tickets to future shows. Four of the five shows last year sold out, the other sold 90 percent.
He expects about half the acts to be returning since it’s tough to do auditions by Zoom, and shows will run 30 to 40 minutes. They’ll be available on their website (www.gvgtalent.org) and archived there to watch when you want.
Worster said they still plan to give a grant to a local group, as they have in years past, even with the financial hit.