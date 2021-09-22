If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Green Valley’s Got Talent — one of the most popular home-grown entertainment events to launch in recent years — learned a big lesson last year: It can survive just about anything.
But you have to be limber and go with it.
GVGT is headed into its sixth year of performances. COVID-19 stomped all over the 2020-21 season but didn’t kill it. Instead of five live shows at the Community Performance and Art Center, it did three — all virtual, featuring local talent.
In the end, the non-profit broke even and looked ahead, Artistic Director Larry Worster said.
The key to making it was a $5,000 Organizational Relief Grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, made available because of the pandemic. Generous donations also helped them meet their $10,000 annual budget.
This year, going back to five shows and other changes, the budget is back up to the typical $20,000, and they hope to land the grant again, Worster said
2021-22 season
This season, GVGT is back to live shows at CPAC and will keep the virtual component. They will sell about 120 tickets per show and have just one performance (instead of the typical two). It means a lot fewer people will see live performances, but everybody can watch online.
That entails a bit of a heads-up for those who go in person, Worster said.
“It’ll be like the live taping of a show — small stops and starts,” he said. “That means a bit of house band filler music, the emcee doing more talking than usual (that’s Worster), and the clapboard — though it’s unclear whether anybody will be shouting “Roll ’em!”
The goal is to keep things moving along quickly for the live audience. The show will go online about 10 days later and tickets to get the link are $5 (another change, designed to help with the finances). Live audience groups will be separated by an open seat.
All of last year’s shows are archived and free on their website, gvgtalent.org.
What hasn’t changed is GVGT’s commitment to local public schools. They will give out another grant this year, Worster said. Last season, Continental School received a grant to help build its outdoor instrument garden.