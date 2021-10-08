If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
La Posada resident Kitty Rivers was the first female manager of McDonald’s in the nation when she was living in Lomita, a small town in Southern California, in the early ‘70s.
The Green Valley News in August shared the story of how Rivers rose in the ranks of the fast food giant, her time at Hamburger University and what she’s up to now. That’s when another local former “Golden Girl” of McDonald’s saw the story.
Sandy Churchill worked at McDonald’s around the same time, also in Southern California. The Green Valley resident remembers how the schedule worked out just right for her, how you couldn’t make breakfast and burgers at the same time and, of course, figuring change in your head.
Churchill and Rivers have met for lunch at La Posada several times now to share happy memories of their jobs at McDonald’s.
They’ve compared uniforms, pulling out old photos, and both have similar necklaces they were given after their time working for McDonald’s.
Churchill remembers the introduction of the Quarter Pounder; Rivers came right after the {span}Filet-O-Fish. Rivers also worked when Big Mac came onto the scene. {/span}
Churchill said she never imagined she would find another Golden Girl of McDonald’s in Green Valley, and only wonders if there are any others out there. Lunch awaits.