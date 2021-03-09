Larry Backus

Larry Backus and his wife, Cene, received their second COVID-19 shots at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital on Tuesday.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

The Green Valley Fire District kicked off the second round of coronavirus vaccines for 3,000 residents Monday. While lines were moving along smoothly, GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder is concerned some people aren't showing up for appointments.

Robert Lewis Agar

Robert Lewis Agar received a second vaccine dose at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, vaccinators administered more than 1,400 doses.

As of Tuesday afternoon, GVFD, county contractors and local volunteers vaccinated more than 1,400 people with their second doses. But Wunder said vaccinators noticed quite a few appointments not showing up.

"What we are finding out in follow-up is that many of these people found other options for a second shot when the vaccines were scarce over the past couple of weeks," he said. "This is certainly not a problem."

But Wunder does want to make sure anyone who received the first dose at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital or the Community Performance & Art Center on Feb. 3-5 gets the second dose before the vaccination effort ends  Thursday.

Vaccinators

Vaccinators from the Green Valley Fire District, county contractors and local volunteers at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital on Tuesday. Vaccinators are concerned some people are not showing up for their second dose.

"If someone did not receive notification for some reason, we want to invite them down to SCVRH either Wednesday or Thursday," he said. "Best time to come is between noon and 2 p.m."

Wunder added the invitation is only for those who received the shot at SCVRH or CPAC on Feb. 3-5.

What's next? 

Are you fully vaccinated? Here are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for you: 

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.

Visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.

Refrain from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. Although vaccinations are accelerating, CDC estimates that just 9.2% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine that the FDA has authorized for emergency use.

Cene Backus

Cene Backus received her second dose with her husband, Larry, on Tuesday. The vaccination was part of a second-dose site to vaccinate those from Green Valley's Feb. 3-5 vaccination event.

