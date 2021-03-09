The Green Valley Fire District kicked off the second round of coronavirus vaccines for 3,000 residents Monday. While lines were moving along smoothly, GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder is concerned some people aren't showing up for appointments.
As of Tuesday afternoon, GVFD, county contractors and local volunteers vaccinated more than 1,400 people with their second doses. But Wunder said vaccinators noticed quite a few appointments not showing up.
"What we are finding out in follow-up is that many of these people found other options for a second shot when the vaccines were scarce over the past couple of weeks," he said. "This is certainly not a problem."
But Wunder does want to make sure anyone who received the first dose at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital or the Community Performance & Art Center on Feb. 3-5 gets the second dose before the vaccination effort ends Thursday.
"If someone did not receive notification for some reason, we want to invite them down to SCVRH either Wednesday or Thursday," he said. "Best time to come is between noon and 2 p.m."
Wunder added the invitation is only for those who received the shot at SCVRH or CPAC on Feb. 3-5.
What's next?
Are you fully vaccinated? Here are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for you:
•Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.
•Visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.
•Refrain from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. Although vaccinations are accelerating, CDC estimates that just 9.2% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine that the FDA has authorized for emergency use.