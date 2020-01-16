A Green Valley woman looking for a place to live ended up giving more than $1,600 to a con artist.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report, the victim called deputies Saturday after realizing she'd been scammed. She said she'd been corresponding with a man who claimed he had rental property available and she agreed to send him $1,500 through Zelle, a digital payment app, so she could rent the property.
The woman made three $500 payments Jan. 5 through Jan. 7 and was then asked to pay an application fee of $170, which she did. At some point, she realized she'd become the victim of a scam.
The woman told deputies she fell for the scam, in part, because her new landlord used the same name as the previous owner of the property she wanted to rent.