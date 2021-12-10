A cold front is slicing through the Tucson area, bringing rain showers, cooler temperatures and a little more festive feeling – at least for a few days.
Scattered rain showers early Friday morning brought between 0.08 and 0.44 inches to parts of Sahuarita and Green Valley, according to the daily precipitation report from the National Weather Service Tucson.
Across Pima County, rain amounts ranged from 0.03 inches near the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge to 1.73 inches in the Dan Saddle mountain pass near Mt. Lemmon. Snowfall and icy conditions in the Santa Catalinas led to a road closure on Catalina Highway, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Friday morning. The roadway reopened that day.
According to precipitation data from the National Weather Service, Friday’s showers were the first rainfall the area has seen since Sept. 27, just before the 2021 monsoon season – the third-wettest on record – officially ended.
Year-to-date, the Green Valley area has received a total of 19.02 inches of rain, according to NWS data, which is well above the 12 inches of rain the area sees during a typical year.
The Tucson area will typically get about 2.6 inches of rain during the winter season, which spans December to mid-February, but Carl Cerniglia, a meteorologist with NWS Tucson, said the influence of this year’s La Nina will likely mean a drier, warmer season ahead.
“Warmer than normal temperatures are definitely holding true, for the most part, but that’s not to say we won’t have some relatively cold spells,” Cerniglia said.
“And we’ll get some storms, but not necessarily a lot of precipitation because we’ll be leaning toward below average total amounts,” he said.
Looking ahead
As the weather system moves through the area over the weekend, morning lows are expected to drop into the 30s in desert areas on Saturday and Sunday. A few of the normally colder spots near washes may see a freeze, according to the NWS forecast, but a widespread freeze is not expected.
Over the next few weeks, the Tucson area may also get another shot at winter weather. Above-normal precipitation is forecasted throughout the Western U.S. over the next 10 days, with a chance of showers in Green Valley late Tuesday night.
But Cerniglia said the cold won't hang around for long.
“It’s our winter season, and that’s when we have the best chance of getting these kinds of winter storms down here, but it doesn’t take too long before we start quickly moving into a warmer, spring pattern,” Cerniglia said.
“This may be the first storm or so, hopefully of several, before spring comes around.”