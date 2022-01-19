If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A new trail in Green Valley will open with a dedication Saturday at Canoa Preserve Park, where the trail begins.
The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at 3500 S. Camino De La Canoa.
The Adamson-Catino Trail is named for two cycling advocates in the area — Bill Adamson, who will speak at the ceremony, and Chuck Catino, a former member of the Pima County Parks Advisory Board who passed away in 2014.
Adamson approached the county with the idea of linking Canoa Preserve Park with a new trail. Catino helped to establish and fund Canoa Preserve Park, and the ballfields are named for him.
About 70% of the trail crosses the pecan grove owned by Farmers Investment Company, who allowed an easement for the trail to be built on their property. FICO also helped by grading the trail, trimming trees and bushes, and adding signage.
FICO President and CEO Dick Walden will speak at the ceremony.
Union Pacific Railroad also allowed an easement where the trail crosses under a railroad line.
Pima County provided funding for the project, and the Freeport McMoRan Foundation contributed $40,000.
