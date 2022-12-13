The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a hard freeze warning for parts of Pima County, including the Tucson metro area, and southeast Pinal County for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Freeze warnings have also been issued for the Tohono O’odham Nation, western Pima and southwest Pinal counties over that same time period.
Temperatures were expected to dip below freezing overnight Wednesday, and will stay at or below freezing across the lower desert areas both mornings until about 9 a.m., according to NWS.
The Green Valley area is projected to see low temperatures near 27 degrees Wednesday morning and 26 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Those impacted by hard freeze warnings can expect freezing temperatures to persist for four to 13 hours, NWS said, while those under freeze warnings can expect freezing temperatures to persist from two to six hours.
The colder temperatures could threaten pets and sensitive plants, and cause damage to outdoor plumbing.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of exposed pipes, NWS recommends wrapping them, draining them or allowing them to drip slowly.
Consider moving smaller, sensitive plants indoors, or wrapping plants and tree trunks in blankets, sheets or another insulating material to protect them from freeze damage overnight. NWS also recommends bringing any pets inside during freezing conditions.
As of Dec. 12, Operation Deep Freeze (ODF), Tucson's winter severe-weather emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness, has opened a limited number of overflow shelter beds to those seeking safe shelter from the weather.
Those interested in participating in ODF should visit the Salvation Army Hospitality House (1002 N. Main Avenue) between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for intake. Dinner is served between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
