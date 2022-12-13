Hard Freeze & Freeze Warnings - Wednesday & Thursday.png

The National Weather Service Tucson has issued a hard freeze warning for parts of Pima County, including Green Valley, through Thursday morning. 

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a hard freeze warning for parts of Pima County, including the Tucson metro area, and southeast Pinal County for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Freeze warnings have also been issued for the Tohono O’odham Nation, western Pima and southwest Pinal counties over that same time period.



