While many people are already dreading the coming tax season, a dedicated group of volunteers is looking to make the process a little bit easier for some Green Valley residents.
About 36 AARP Tax-Aide returning counselors are on board for another year of tax assistance and another dozen are going through training and preparing for the real start of the tax season when the group starts offering their services Feb. 1 at the GVR East Social Center.
Other sites staffed with counselors will be St. Francis-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church and La Posada Recreation Center, but these locations will only serve walk-in clients.
Mark Haskoe, local coordinator for the East Center site, said the top priority is to assist low- and medium-income people age 60 and older. But the AARP program also helps low-income families, young wage earners and others to file their tax forms and basic schedules. However, they don’t do Schedules E and C for rental properties and businesses.
“Two-thirds of the Saturday appointment times are already booked through April because of word of mouth,” Haskoe said of the Green Valley site.
In all, about 1,600 Green Valley residents were assisted last tax season, Haskoe said.
“The majority of them got refunds," he said.
In 2019, about 1,200 Tax-Aide counselors, greeters and schedulers worked at about 80 sites throughout Arizona at no charge filing federal, state and local returns. They assisted 47,000 taxpayers, producing a net return of over $26 million, according to the Arizona AARP Foundation Tax-Aide website.
Many seniors below the filing threshold may be eligible for credits, Haskoe said, such as the Arizona property tax credit program that refunds up to $502 of rent or property taxes paid by low-income people 65 and older.
With the holidays now past, Haskoe has been busy recruiting volunteer tax preparers, each of whom is required to study materials supplied by the IRS, learn how to use an electronic tax form and pass a test.
Experience with computers, accounting or tax preparation is a great help but volunteers come from all backgrounds, Haskoe said.
“We’ve got guys who were CPAs and real estate brokers," he said.
Haskoe worked as an air traffic controller in the Air Force.
He said volunteers receive an abundance of gratitude,and a feeling of accomplishment and purpose, and “They like helping people."
Haskoe recently conducted a training program for about 20 attendees at St. Francis.
For 15 years, Rich Hess and Ed Ed Farver have helped Green Valley residents prepare their taxes. Hess said the Tax-Aide program keeps his brain sharper.
“You learn new things and meet some nice people,” he said.