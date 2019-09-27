A Green Valley tax accountant was indicted Wednesday on 30 counts tied to potentially fraudulent tax returns for law enforcement officers.
Authorities believe William Stearnes helped file false federal income tax returns for several years, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
According to the indictment, Stearnes told federal law enforcement officers — mostly Border Patrol agents — that he had specialized knowledge when it came to unreimbursed employee expenses and could get them significant tax refunds.
Sometime around 2014, Stearnes began filing tax returns with expenses that were improper or inflated so they could be used as a deduction against income, according to the indictment. Some of the expenses included meals and entertainment expenses, T-shirts, watches, trash pick-up, pest control, landscaping, HOA dues, Internet fees, vitamins and gym membership fees, the indictment stated.
"Stearnes would also routinely not ask the client to produce receipts to verify the expenditures claimed as unreimbursed employee expenses, but rather would ask the client to merely estimate the expenses, which were often exaggerated," according to the indictment.
The 30 counts noted in the indictment pertain to 10 clients, most of whom used Stearnes from 2014 through 2017. The falsely inflated expenses ranged from about $5,400 to more than $34,000, according to the indictment.
When asked if his clients knew Stearnes was filing false returns, IRS Special Agent Brian Watson said "there is nothing in the public record at this point" to answer that question. No additional indictments have been filed, he said.
Watson declined to say what prompted the investigation, but as far as the delay, he said, "tax cases take a lot longer to investigate than almost every other crime. Plus, most tax cases involve multiple years and multiple levels of approval and review."