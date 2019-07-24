Green Valley is run by volunteers, but non-profit organizations are seeing some changes — and that means making adjustments.
The Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse has connected volunteers with non-profit organizations for about 20 years. The clearinghouse started out helping 20 organizations but is now trying to meet the demands of more than 100.
There have been changes not only in how people volunteer, but when, said Joyce Finkelstein, clearinghouse program director.
"The newer volunteers are wonderful volunteers and will happily give loads of time, but they’re more project-oriented," Finkelstein said. "They like to work on projects rather than having the long-term every-Tuesday-morning commitment."
People are also taking a few years off between work and starting to volunteer, she said.
"The people who are retiring now are retiring earlier. They worked hard and they want some time off and they want to play," Finkelstein said.
When they decide to volunteer, it's usually after they've grown tired of playing cards and golfing, said Madeline Sperry, operations director for Friends in Deed, which loans durable medical equipment and offers rides to appointments and shopping.
Doug Kenyon said that's what happened with him and his wife, Debbie.
"We did all of things we thought we wanted to do and after the first year of retirement we looked at each other and said, 'We need to figure out something else to do,'" Kenyon said.
He joined the Pima County Sheriff's Department's Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteer unit where he now serves as commander. His wife is involved with their HOA and the Green Valley Council.
Recruiting new volunteers to SAV is harder now than when he joined, Kenyon said. Seven years ago, there were so many people interested that they placed a cap on how many could participate in the SAV training program, he said. That cap no longer exists.
To keep numbers up, Kenyon said they are going to every event possible to tell people about SAV. Volunteers also keep applications handy when they go on patrol. If people express an interest in becoming a volunteer and the next training session is a ways off, Kenyon said the SAV is encouraging prospective volunteers to go on rides with deputies and other volunteers to keep them interested. They're also invited to come into the office to see what else is going on.
The SAV typically has 120 to 135 volunteers, he said.
They'll come around
Finkelstein said she is an optimist and believes Green Valley will always be a community of volunteers, even if they join up a bit later.
"I’m not concerned about the gap. I’m aware of the gap," she said. "Because I really do believe in the basic goodness of people and I think they will come, maybe not right after retirement, but within a little time, to see the importance they have in giving back to their community."
Once they begin to volunteer, Finkelstein and Sperry said they wouldn't be surprised if the new people followed in the footsteps of those who came before them — that means volunteering with two or three different groups.
"We volunteer more than any place else I’ve ever seen," Finkelstein said. "It’s generational and it's the sense of community that Green Valley has. Many of us have lived in larger cities. Many of us have not lived in smaller communities and Green Valley is different, we care for one another."
To recruit and retain volunteers, Sperry and Finkelstein said organizations are realizing the importance of flexible schedules and treating volunteers well. They also are more than willing to find new tasks for people once they can't physically do what they once did.
"Volunteers are a treasure and they need to feel that way," Finkelstein said. "I think those organizations that treat their volunteers as a treasure realize how important they are and can maintain their volunteer base."