After months of delays due to the coronavirus, Academy Class 63 of the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers finally celebrated its graduation Friday morning at Canoa Ranch.
The Green Valley SAV, entirely composed of volunteers, is a nationally recognized nonprofit that supports the mission of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department throughout unincorporated Pima County.
Since 1981, Green Valley’s SAV has provided over 1 million hours of service through a number of free programs, including patrol, neighborhood watch, emergency response, fingerprinting, welfare checks and home security checks, among others.
Green Valley’s newest SAV cohort was composed of 10 members from diverse backgrounds – including a retired crimes investigator, a firefighter, two social workers, a nurse and various entrepreneurs. In their own ways, each of them felt called to give back to the Green Valley community as part of the SAV.
Mary Ethen, elected president of Class 63, said she was volunteering for another organization when she spotted two SAV officials on patrol and wanted to learn more.
“I later went to their open house and was just so impressed by all they do for this community, I knew I had to join,” she said.
Linda Gates, another graduate from Class 63, shared that her decision to go through training was motivated by her late husband, who was a police officer and passed away unexpectedly in 2018. She looks forward to honoring his memory through her service with the SAV.
And Janie Perkins, who has a special interest in helping the elderly, decided to deepen her engagement with SAV by becoming an official member. She helps manage the TeleCare program, which organizes daily check-in phone calls – seven days a week, 365 days a year – to those who live alone or have other needs. If one should miss that call, an SAV patrol member is sent to check on them.
“It is literally a life-saving program,” said Mike Hildebrand, a volunteer and instructor with the Green Valley SAV.
“I’ve been part of the SAV patrol unit that’s sent to check on people, and I can hear it in their voices. When they hear the phone ring, they know we’re there for them. And that is what SAV is all about,” he said.
Training
As part of their academy training, SAV members must complete over 96 hours of training on topics of crime prevention, patrol procedures, court investigations, Green Valley geography, and CPR and first aid, among others.
They’re also required to master over a hundred communication codes, must learn how to respond to natural disasters and direct traffic – something Ethen said she enjoyed.
“I thought patrol might not be my favorite, but then when we started studying it, I found I really loved directing traffic,” she said.
“They give you a whistle, and our teacher hates the whistles, but when you’re 5-feet-2 inches, a whistle is required. Plus, the deputies helping us were very impressed with my assertiveness.”
Despite their extensive academy preparation, the new cohort will continue with some on-the-job training over the next few weeks and months, which includes completing patrols with field training officers.
After completing those patrols, the recruits will then be able to train for various positions, which include staffing the front desk at the Green Valley Sheriff’s substation office, Scam Squad, neighborhood watch, park patrol, fingerprinting, and even helping with recruitment.
Welcome to the family
Friday’s ceremony didn’t just mark the completion of academy training for the recruits. Chuck Winkenwerder, president of the SAV Board of Directors, said the day was also a celebration of family.
“The SAV and the (Pima County) Sheriff’s Department have essentially had a handshake agreement since 1982, and that’s the kind of bond that we have with these folks here. It’s a family that you’re joining,” Winkenwerder said.
“For those of you that have chosen to spend your retirement days here in Green Valley, those are valuable days. And for you to give those days in service to your community, we really thank you,” he said.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos echoed his appreciation for the work of the Green Valley SAV’s, recalling his first time seeing them in the area.
“It was around three o’clock in the morning, and there was a traffic light out, with nobody around, but you guys were down there, in position and ready to go, and it just touched me so much,” Nanos said.
“It’s because of people and leadership like you that we’re able to do our jobs, and that this community is so well-taken care of. We could not do the things we do without the SAVs,” he said.