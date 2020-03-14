This is a list of known cancellations and closures around Green Valley and Sahuarita as of Saturday, March 14, due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. This list is updated online as new information is available at www.gvnews.com/news/coronavirus. To add events to the list, email: dshearer@gvnews.com.
•Fiesta Sahuarita, March 28
•Sahuarita Arts Festival, March 14-15 (to be rescheduled)
•Green Valley Concert Band April 19 concert, "America! Our Nation, People and Heroes." No refunds; tickets can be used for the 2020-21 season.
•La Posada has canceled all public gatherings on the campus through March, including The Farmers Market, Concerts for a Better Community at Posada Java and performing arts shows.
•Posada Java and the Vensel Treasure Shoppe will close Monday until further notice. La Posada Outpatient Therapy will be available only to La Posada residents.
•La Posada’s three Assisted Living buildings are closed to visitors until further notice. Residents of La Joya, La Via, and La Hacienda have been asked to remain on the campus except for emergency medical care. Independent living residents have been asked to discourage visitors.
•No outside visitors are allowed in any of La Posada’s six dining rooms. The Continental Club for non-resident members has been temporarily suspended. All group classes and off-campus trips have been canceled.
•Quail Creek has closed the following facilities through March 31: Madera Clubhouse, including meeting rooms, library, Coffee Bar; Kino Conference Center; ANZA Fitness Center; Pickleball Ramada reservations for group parties; Creative Arts and Technology Center; The Grill and Lounge. Other facilities remain open.
•The Animal League of Green Valley is closed to the public for at least one week.
•Southern Arizona Genealogy Society Library at Posada Java is closed.
•Democratic Club of the Santa Rita Area headquarters at Continental Shopping Plaza closed and programs and events canceled until at least April 1.
•The HOPE Lunch at United Methodist Church of Green Valley is canceled March 28. Bagged lunches will be available April 3.
•Pima County Democratic Party headquarters in Tucson is closed to the public.
•Whipple Observatory Visitor & Science Center closed through March. See Facebook page for updates.
•Continental School annual Washington, D.C., trip for eighth-graders. Superintendent Roxana Rico said it will be rescheduled for summer.
•Rancho Sahuarita has canceled all events and classes through March.
•Green Valley Village’s 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off, March 26.
•The Sarver Heart Center lecture scheduled for March 19 by Dr. Peter Ott on heart rhythm disorders has been cancelled.
•Tunes Around Town at Anamax Bark Park, March 19
•Yooper Luncheon, Risen Savior Lutheran Church, March 18
•Community Water Company of Green Valley closed to walk-in traffic. Office: (520) 625-8409.
•Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley canceled services for two weeks.
•AARP Tax Aide has closed down all locations.
•HomeWatch Caregiver Day April 4, will be rescheduled for October.
•The SAHBA Home & Patio Show April 3-5
•Pima Community College followed the lead of the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University, Grand Canyon University and Arizona State in moving to online instruction where possible. All community events on the campuses are canceled or postponed. UA students with no housing options can remain on campus; others are asked not to return until further notice.
•The Tucson Roadrunners hockey and Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League suspended their seasons.
•The 2020 Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair, March 20-22
•All performances of Tucson Symphony Orchestra from March 13-31 are suspended.
•Cyclovia Tucson, March 29
•The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints canceled all services worldwide.
•The state Senate and House galleries in Phoenix are closed to the public.
•Autism Fair at Kino Peak Sports Complex scheduled for April 4 will be rescheduled.
•Rillito Race Track is suspending racing the weekends of March 14-15 and 21-22.