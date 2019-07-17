Green Valley’s new park is a step closer to getting a name.
The Pima County Parks and Recreation board on Friday voted to recommend the name Canoa Hills Trails Park – An Open Space Park.
The Board of Supervisors will vote Aug. 6 on the name for the former Canoa Hills Golf Course, which is being converted to a natural resource park.
The name was recommended by the Green Valley Council Foundation.
Valerie Samoy, senior special staff assistant with Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, said the new park will work well with two other parks in the area.
“You kind of have a three-park system down there now, three Canoa parks,” Samoy said. “You have Canoa Hills Trails Park, the Canoa Preserve park and (Historic) Canoa Ranch. Each one complements the other and doesn’t duplicate the amenities that are offered.”