Like many desert dwellers, Green Valley resident Charlene Westgate had heard talk about the invasive buffelgrass plant but never gave it much thought.
That is until she found a crop of the stuff growing in her own backyard.
“It always just seemed to me like something ‘out there’ in the Sonoran Desert that had to be dealt with, but when I started to recognize it in my own community, in my own backyard, that’s when things clicked,” she said.
As a landscape designer in the community, Westgate began talking about buffelgrass with her clients throughout the Green Valley area and quickly realized she wasn’t the only one who still had questions about the plant.
“I found many people I met had no idea what buffelgrass looked like, that it was in their yards or their common areas, and were largely totally unaware of what they could do about it,” Westgate said.
“I began to realize that my one little person, meeting with maybe 60 people a year, was going to make very little impact, and really felt it was important to do something to help more Green Valley residents realize that when it comes to our neighborhoods, the threat that this plant poses can be huge,” she said.
Together with the Green Valley Council, and representatives from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, the Tucson Audubon Society and the Green Valley Fire District, Westgate is hoping an upcoming forum will help mobilize residents to tackle the plant in their own backyards.
Why care about it?
Buffelgrass was introduced to the Southwest by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the 1930s to provide forage for cattle and erosion control.
Native to the African savannas, buffelgrass is an extremely drought-tolerant perennial grass that produces large quantities of seeds that readily germinate in desert areas, on hillsides and along drainageways.
While the introduction of the plant has led to some economic success – especially as cattle forage in Sonora, Mexico, where it’s still planted aggressively in some areas – little thought was given to how the new plant would interact with native species in the Sonoran Desert.
“It’s proven very adept at turning the open desert into this savanna-esque grassland, and by the early 2000s, it really spread far beyond pastures and grazing lands into many desert and mountain areas,” said Jonathan Horst, director of conservation and research at the Tucson Audubon Society.
The plant’s rapid spread, Horst said, has increasingly crowded out native plants, putting the survival of many, including the iconic saguaro cactus, at risk as they compete for fewer resources under the threat of more frequent, hotter fires.
“The Sonoran Desert, historically, has vegetation that’s too sparse for fires to spread on a large scale. Little fires might start every year, but they'd be a couple hundred square meters, maybe half an acre, simply because the understory vegetation was too sparse for the fires to spread,” Horst said.
“But now, buffelgrass has come in and it fills in those gaps very easily. Suddenly, you get fires that can spread and continue and make it from one shrub or tree to the next one because that fuel, that understory, is there to keep the fire going. That becomes a big problem for many desert species, including saguaros and most cacti, because they’re completely vulnerable to fire.”
Buffelgrass stands can burn at over 1,400 degrees, almost three times hotter than fire generated by native vegetation. In addition, buffelgrass is extremely fire-adaptive and can readily reestablish with each burn, progressively increasing the frequency, intensity and extent of wildfires.
If left unchecked, Horst said, buffelgrass will likely continue to fuel larger, more frequent fires in wildlands in and around the Sonoran Desert, impacting not just saguaros, but many other native plants and animals that depend on them.
“I really can’t stress enough what one researcher said at a recent symposium, and that’s that buffelgrass probably is the single-largest threat to our saguaros in the U.S. and in Mexico,” Horst said.
“They're a keystone species. Without saguaros, Desert Purple Martins and Gilded Flickers and about a dozen other species lose their primary – sometimes only – nesting opportunity. Lots of bees and bats that rely on saguaros, their nectar and pollen, at just the right time of year lose all of that. So, losing saguaros isn’t just losing the icon of the Sonoran Desert, it also means tons of other species will have to fundamentally change how they live, if they can survive at all.”
A path forward
When it comes to managing the spread, several options are being explored and actively implemented, including physically removing the plant from the ground and treating it with herbicides or new “bioherbicides” that can work to attack the plant during its growing phases.
The Tucson Audubon Society and other environmental groups have also used volunteers to map infestations around Pima County, and find the most effective places to remediate noxious weed infestations.
But despite the best efforts of a growing group of volunteers, growing public investment and extensive outreach efforts, control activities have largely not kept pace with buffelgrass spread.
If not done correctly, manually pulling buffelgrass up from the ground can actually create the conditions for buffelgrass seeds – which can remain viable in the soil for several years – to sprout in the newly disturbed soil, and often, true eradication of buffelgrass from an area can take years of repeated pulls or treatments.
Horst also notes that investments in a properly trained workforce that pays contractors fairly for the labor required to treat buffelgrass infestations have been difficult to secure in the past, but said things are looking up.
Projects that used to fund treatment of a buffelgrass-infested area only once are shifting to fund repeat treatments for several consecutive years, and other entities are beginning to see the value in having trained staff who are prepared to tackle buffelgrass year-round, instead of just in short bursts during the growing season.
“It does give me some hope for the future because there is a broader regional awareness of the threat of buffelgrass, and a broader funding mentality shift on how this work can get done. People are starting to talk about the realities, and there's such a big group of people and many organizations working together to figure out how we can go out and make the biggest impact,” Horst said.
“It feels like as a community, we're seeing a better path forward, but I think it really comes down to whether or not we’re willing to spend the money to make it happen.”
As for Westgate, she’s hopeful that sounding the alarm about buffelgrass and its impacts in Green Valley can make a dent in the issue, at least locally, and it might just give residents a fighting chance of defeating it here if enough people do their part.
“I think at this point, just getting people out and getting people educated is really critical. I think we’re still in the pretty early stages here in Green Valley, and the sooner we take action, the better off it will be.”