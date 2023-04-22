Get involved

GVC buffelgrass forum

9 a.m. Thursday, April 27

The Green Valley Council will host representatives from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, the Tucson Audubon Society's invasive species programs, and the Green Valley Fire District to present information to Green Valley residents and HOAs about buffelgrass identification, remediation and fire danger.

For more information and to register, call the GVC office at 520-648-1936 or email info@gvcouncil.org.

Interested in hands-on experience?

Join Freeport-McMoRan for their Beat Back Buffelgrass event on Wednesday, April 26, from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. in the West Desert Trails area.

Volunteers are asked to bring hats, sunscreen, water, gloves and sturdy closed-toed shoes. Food will be provided for those who RSVP.

To sign-up or for more information, contact Marie Gonzalez at 520-633-2321 or email mgonzale52@fmi.com.

Looking for more ways to get involved in the fight against buffelgrass? Check out these sites:

•Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum (desertmuseum.org/buffelgrass)

•Arizona Native Plant Society (aznps.com/conservation)

•Sonoran Desert Cooperative Weed Management Area (sdcwma.org)