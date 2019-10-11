A Green Valley man came close to losing thousands of dollars last week after someone wrote three checks out of his bank account.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report, the victim came into the Green Valley substation Thursday after receiving an email from his bank on Monday.
The bank informed him that someone had written checks in the amount of $500, $2,000 and $4,000 on his account at unknown locations. According to the report, the bank had already returned $4,000 to a new account he'd opened, but it was waiting on a PCSD report before returning the rest.