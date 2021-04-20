Reaction to the highly anticipated verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin came swiftly, but in contrast to international upheaval following George Floyd’s death last May, without much surprise or ardor in Green Valley.
“Personally, it was what I was hoping for,” said Cassandra Ramirez of Vail, who works in Green Valley. “People were calling for police reform. I think we do still need police but wish they had more training on how to handle these situations.”
“(Police) shouldn’t be allowed to kill someone just because they’re a suspect. Just being bigger isn’t a threat. These people have been subjected to redlining their whole lives,” she said.
She said she hopes the trial’s outcome brings change.
Already, fallout from the Floyd’s arrest in May has changed things and probably not for the better, said Dick Boice, an Air Force retiree from Green Valley.
“From what I understand, these two (Chauvin and Floyd) had a history. I don’t know if they can say a knee on (Floyd’s neck) caused the death or not,” he said.
“Based on everything I saw on video, my opinion is if (Floyd) would’ve complied, the whole incident probably wouldn’t have happened. I don’t think he should’ve been held down till he died.”
Boice said he’s seen police get overzealous during a traffic stop he had once. Is it acceptable?
“If someone charges the cop, what are they supposed to do?” he said.
Sadness is what struck Ramona Peterson the most about the whole matter — that it happened, that violent conflict peppers the news daily, that efforts to end it aren’t working.
“I wasn’t surprised, not really. I think it was the times we’re in that made it happen. (The verdict) won’t change anything. I’m so glad I live in a small valley,” she said, adding she wonders what’s behind so many shootings.
The case
Chauvin, who is white, was charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, black, and was found guilty of all three charges: second- and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
The decision by the jury of seven women and five men, which began Monday after three weeks of witness testimony, was delivered mid-afternoon Tuesday, Arizona time, following three weeks of testimony by 38 witnesses.
Judge Peter Cahill thanked the jury not just for its service, but “heavy duty service” in the emotionally charged case stemming from Floyd’s restraint during his arrest. Floyd later died from what the prosecutors argued was excessive force, while the defense claimed that illegal drug use by Floyd compounded with a pre-existing heart condition were at fault.
His death touched off international protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Chauvin’s conviction came for a city already nerve-wracked from the recent killing of Daunte Wright, also black, by a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Police and National Guard have been occupying areas around government buildings and through commercial corridors Twin Cities-wide for days.
Floyd died not long after police responded to a report that he’d used an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.
Chauvin sat without expression as Cahill read the jury’s verdict. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years for second-degree murder; third-degree could add another 25, and second-degree manslaughter, 10 years on top of that. Sentencing is expected in eight weeks.
In video footage of the arrest scene, Chauvin is shown kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying on the ground.
Prosecutors argued that Chauvin’s actions caused Floyd to die from low oxygen, or asphyxia. The defense claimed that Floyd’s illegal drug use and a pre-existing heart condition were to blame and urged jurors not to rule out other theories as well, including exposure to carbon monoxide.
In closing arguments, prosecutors focused jurors’ attention on the nine minutes, 29 seconds they say Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck; Chauvin’s attorney said that time frame ignored the previous 16 minutes and 59 seconds of the interaction.
Just days after Floyd died, Chauvin agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder, but U.S. attorney general William Barr rejected the deal out of worry that it was too soon in the investigation and that it would be perceived as too lenient, officials said.