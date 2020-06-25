An employee at the U.S. Post Office in Green Valley tested positive for COVID-19 this week along with a golf maintenance worker at Quail Creek.
U.S. Post Office spokesman Rod Spurgeon said the positive result came this week and the employee is self-quarantining.
The employee had been out of the building for over a week prior to the test result. It is USPS policy for employees awaiting COVID-19 test results to take off work as soon as they suspect a possible exposure or are experiencing symptoms.
Spurgeon said the employee did not deal directly with the public.
“This person was wearing a mask and practicing social distancing prior to being tested,” Spurgeon said.”This is why we encourage social distancing for both customers and employees so in the event the virus has impacted a person everyone remains safe.”
The office was “scrubbed from top to bottom” the day they were notified of the positive result and Spurgeon said USPS has been operating with preventative measures to reduce the chance of spread and possible exposures. They have been requiring face masks for employees and customers.
Spurgeon said they are following CDC guidelines in all parts of their operations, including in the offices and behind the scenes in their processing facilities, and with carriers.
“We are looking at the complete package to keep customers and employees safe,” he said. “This is an important situation and we want to make sure people remain safe at all times.”
Spurgeon said USPS has seen a significant increase in packages during the COVID-19 pandemic because people have been ordering essential supplies.
“We need to keep that pipeline going because the people need us more than ever,” he said.
In an email to the community on Wednesday, Quail Creek General Manager David Jones said a golf maintenance employee tested positive for the virus.
The employee last worked June 17; they became aware of the positive test on Wednesday, Jones wrote. Other employees who may have been exposed to the worker were notified.