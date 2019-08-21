Three parks in the Green Valley area just got some new friends thanks to a thumb's up from Pima County.
The Friends of the Canoa Parks will fall under the leadership of the Green Valley Council Foundation and foundation vice president Debbie Kenyon. With a green light from the county, the group can raise money and promote awareness for Canoa Hills Trails (former golf course), Historic Canoa Ranch south of Green Valley, and Canoa Preserve Park, home of the softball fields.
The county issued a memorandum July 7, giving its initial permission but it wasn't announced until the former Canoa Hills golf course was renamed Canoa Hills Trails — An Open Space Park on Aug. 6. With three parks in close proximity, the county approached Kenyon and the foundation with the offer to make them a friends of the park group for all three. Until then, the friends group just covered Canoa Hills Trails.
"The friends of the park will provide volunteer support for specific projects," Kenyon said. "We will work with the county as they have projects come up from their master plan and they ask for assistance with a new garden or what have you. We will also support them in fundraising efforts when they have a project come on that needs financial support."
GVC president Thao Tiedt said the agreement between the foundation and county is fledgeling but allows the group to begin functioning officially.
"To be an official friends of a county park you have to have an agreement with the county because the county has rules you need to follow," Tiedt said. "Also, the county is in control. It's their parks and you're not there to do what you want, you're there to do what the county needs. Obviously, they're open to suggestions all the time."
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation senior special staff assistant Valerie Samoy said friends of a park group like the one under the foundation play a valuable role in maintaining and improving county parks.
"It's huge," Samoy said. "The county hasn't been able to pass bonds for the parks lately. Without bonds, the friends groups raise private funds."
The county's parks department does not have a funding mandate, meaning taxes are not levied and dedicated to meeting their needs. Instead, the parks receive their funding through the general fund which is dependent on what they can get which may fall short when funding projects.
It's critical we have these public-private partnerships to supplement funding, Samoy said. Meeting those funding shortfalls is a major goal for Kenyon and Tiedt.
"The Friends will look into grants and/or donations for the parks," Kenyon said. "We are big into helping them and hosting events which gets more public involvement. That's our whole key, pulling in public involvement from the community."
While it may seem that stretching one group over three parks may strain the resources, Kenyon said it's actually the opposite. Having three parks offers more variety for residents who want to join the group.
All three Canoa parks in Green Valley complement each other, Samoy said.
Canoa Hills Trails is a passive park that provides walking paths and open space but does not have recreational amenities. The Historic Ranch offers a cultural park with historical and educational aspects as well as ramadas and a lake. Canoa Preserve will feature recreational amenities that the other two parks don't.
Friends of the Canoas only started accepting new members last Wednesday, but on the first day they signed up two, one of whom gave a $500 donation. The annual fee to be a member varies, but can be designated to go to a specific park or general fund.
With a focus on public involvement, Tiedt and Kenyon said they are confident the friends group in Green Valley will be successful.
"People come here in order to enjoy life and do a lot of the things they didn't have time to do previously," Tiedt said. "And now this offers the opportunity to be involved more closely in a variety of things."