After years of planning and preparations, Green Valley’s Canoa Hills Trails park will undergo the first steps of its transformation into a natural resource and recreation area this summer.
The 139-acre park, formerly the Canoa Hills Golf Course, consists of seven parcels that wind through several Green Valley neighborhoods on both sides of Camino del Sol.
The golf course, which was in operation from 1984 through July 2013, was eventually donated to the Pima County Regional Flood Control District in 2018, after Borderland Construction decided against renovating and reopening the course due to prohibitive costs.
Now, through a partnership with Regional Flood Control, Pima County’s Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department and multiple community stakeholder groups, the park is well on its way to becoming a public nature park.
Summer plans
Initial construction projects, which are anticipated to start toward the end of June, will primarily target the park's paved paths – replacing the asphalt and concrete in some areas, and reinforcing sections that have been impacted by erosion.
Crews will also begin work on a paved asphalt path that will encircle the area of the former driving range, between Camino Urbano and Calle de la Adelfa. The new perimeter path will give walkers more space to stroll comfortably along the western section of the park without interrupting traffic, Canoa Ranch manager April Layher explained to the Friends of Canoa Parks group last week.
“A lot of that area (the former driving range) is pretty steep, and would sometimes force people to walk right alongside the road there, which is definitely a risk factor for pedestrians,” Layher said.
In a later phase, the body of the former driving range itself will be remediated to include several native plantings, about a half-dozen benches and soft walking trails that meander through the basin, with lots of opportunities for interpretive and educational signage.
Because the park also largely sits in a natural floodplain, one of the county’s long-term restoration goals for the park is to re-establish the natural drainage patterns that could be used to support native plantings, without the need for extensive maintenance.
The Tucson Audubon Society also has plans for several natural habitat and wildlife gardens scattered throughout the Canoa Hills Trails park, including one parcel in the former driving range.
“This is a very special piece of property and we are constantly educating our community that this is a rare gift that we were given to have a natural resource park, and we have to be on our toes when we are managing it,” Green Valley Council president Debbie Kenyon said.
“It’s going to take a concerted effort, and a lot of education, but we are thrilled with the gift and we’ll work very closely with NRPR and Regional Flood to make sure that all of this happens the way it should happen…it’s a space we share, and I think a wonderful educational tool to learn how we can all be good stewards to the environment and to each other,” she added.
At the ranch
But Canoa Hills Trails isn’t the only park getting some attention this season.
Construction is underway at the Manning Senior House, at Historic Canoa Ranch, to transform the historic ranch house into a cafe and social hub.
In an update during a Green Valley Council meeting last week, Matt Smogor, parks superintendent with Pima County’s Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department, said the house, which will be the biggest building on-site once it’s completed, will be fit to welcome a variety of visitors and events year-round.
“There’ll be plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, which is nice also for all the year-rounders who will have some more amenities to enjoy indoors even when it’s a little too warm,” Smogor said.
“We’re working with the Friends of the Canoa Parks group to host more concerts and other events out there as well, and really expand our summer activity at the ranch. As much as we focus on that busy season, the permanent community here is very important to us, and we’re always working to make sure we’re giving them more of what they want and can enjoy,” he said.
Alongside the Manning Senior House, other areas of Canoa Ranch are also being reimagined, with designs nearly complete for a 52-spot RV campground with full hookups and additional primitive campsites on the south side of the property.
Specific plans for the ranch’s equestrian facilities are still developing, and Layher said there are hopes of revitalizing the existing infrastructure, which includes a smaller riding ring and stables.
“We’re hoping to get (the rodeo ring) cleaned up and stabilized, and hoping maybe this would appeal to people traveling with their horses, even possibly hosting smaller horse events there,” she said.
“We’re really looking to engage more outdoor recreational opportunities at the site, while still preserving all of the historic elements that our staff works very hard to maintain,” Smogor said.
Smogor said the county is aiming to complete about half of the RV sites in the first phase of the campground build-out, and estimated the entire site could be completed by the end of next summer.