A Green Valley man will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife of three years.
Ronald Everett Carpenter, 85, brutally beat and strangled 82-year-old Mollie Snyder in August 2021. He then wrapped her body in sheets and dumped her near a wash in Box Canyon, according to Pima County Sheriff's reports.
Carpenter and Snyder were married in June 2018, and lived in Green Valley’s Casa Paloma I neighborhood. According to a sheriff's report, they had married for the first time in 2016, but it doesn't specifically say they divorced.
Carpenter reported Snyder missing Aug. 30, 2021, telling deputies that she had gone to visit a family member in Tucson five days earlier and never returned.
But a family member would later recount that a trip like that was unusual for Snyder, as she did “not know her way around the area and would need assistance navigating, as she does not drive,” according to court documents.
Snyder’s family requested that OnStar ping her vehicle, which was found Aug. 31 in Box Canyon about 15 miles east of the couple’s Green Valley home.
Search and rescue teams found Snyder’s body the following day about a quarter-mile from the vehicle on a steep downgrade leading to a wash.
According to court documents, Snyder’s body was bound and wrapped in bedding materials alongside several personal belongings – a cell phone, a wallet, a COVID vaccine card and a pendant inscribed with the words, “Mollie, I loved you then, I love you still, I always have, I always will, Ron.”
Snyder’s hands and feet were bound with bandanas, and a bungee cord was found around her neck.
Forensic technicians executed a search warrant at Carpenter’s Green Valley home on Sept. 1, 2021, and found what appeared to be blood stains in several areas of the home, bedsheets that “appeared to be new” and a bungee cord similar to the one found around the victim’s neck, according to police reports.
When deputies arrested Carpenter in Green Valley and informed him he was charged with first degree murder, he reportedly responded, “Yeah, I figured as much.”
Later, while deputies were walking Carpenter to be fingerprinted, he reportedly said, “It wasn’t first degree, I didn’t plan it. It was an act of rage,” according to court documents.
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner documented lacerations to Snyder’s face, rib fractures and blunt force trauma to her head and upper body. The cause of death was determined to be “ligature strangulation,” according to court documents, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Carpenter was originally indicted on charges of first degree murder and pleaded not guilty in September 2021, but in an change-of-plea agreement filed in November 2022, he pleaded guilty to an amended count of second degree murder.
He was sentenced to 16 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections on Dec. 6, 2022, and was given credit for 461 days of time served.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone