Ronald Carpenter

A Green Valley man will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife of three years.

Ronald Everett Carpenter, 85, brutally beat and strangled 82-year-old Mollie Snyder in August 2021. He then wrapped her body in sheets and dumped her near a wash in Box Canyon, according to Pima County Sheriff's reports.



Mary Glen Hatcher

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

