An 81-year-old Green Valley man fell victim to a fraud that cost him nearly $32,000 recently.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report, the victim received a call on July 23 from a man claiming to be his grandson. The man told him he'd been in a car accident, was in the hospital and needed money so he wouldn't have to go to jail.
Over the course of the next few days, the victim put a total of $31,850 in cash in United Parcel Service envelopes and mailed them to Rhode Island and New Jersey, the report stated.
After mailing out the last envelope with $9,600, the victim realized he may have fallen victim to a scam, but he'd not been able to reach his grandson. He called the PCSD on July 26.
The grandson has since been located and is fine.
Detectives worked with UPS to try to intercept the last envelope, but as of Thursday it was unclear if they were successful, Lt. Derek Ogden said.