A Green Valley man who was told he was about to be arrested lost $1,200 in a scam Wednesday.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report, the victim told deputies he got a call from someone saying they were with the Social Security Administration, he owed money and if he didn't pay it they would send U.S. Marshals to arrest him.
The callers asked him how much money he had in his account and then ordered him to withdraw all but $100 of it, the report stated. The callers advised him to purchase gift cards and they stayed on the phone with him when he went to the Walmart in Sahuarita.
When Walmart employees refused to sell him any gift cards, the victim went to the Walgreens next door where he purchased gift cards totaling $600. After he gave the callers the numbers on the back of the cards, they hung up, according to the report.
An hour later, the victim received another call demanding more gift cards. According to the report, he went to the Walgreens at Esperanza and La Cañada and bought another $600 in gift cards. He again gave the callers the numbers on the cards.
The victim told deputies he knew it was probably a scam and even asked the callers if it was a scam, the report stated. The callers told him it was not.
"He advised that he felt from the start that he knew it was a scam and he did not know why he continued to follow their instructions, but he had just made a mistake," the deputy wrote in his report.