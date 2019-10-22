A Green Valley man who thought he was buying fraud protection reported losing $10,000 Wednesday.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report, the victim told deputies he went online and bought fraud protection from a company named PTS for $699.
The man said that at some point, the company called him and offered him a reimbursement because they said they were going out of business. He gave them access to his computer to reimburse him, but instead of reimbursing him they took $10,000 out, according to the report.
When he called the company, the victim said the person who answered the phone tried to get him to renew his membership and wanted more money from him, the report stated.
The victim is disputing the charges with his bank.