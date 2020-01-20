An 83-year-old Green Valley man is in critical condition after falling into a Jacuzzi Monday morning.
Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Aliso Drive east of La Cañada Drive and west of Interstate 19 shortly before 9 a.m. about a possible drowning.
When they arrived they found several bystanders performing CPR on the man, who had been seen falling into a Jacuzzi. Witnesses said when they pulled him out he wasn't breathing and had no pulse.
The crew took over CPR and when they took him to Saint Mary's Hospital he had a pulse and was conscious, Pratt said.