A 68-year-old Green Valley man is recovering after spending three nights lost in Madera Canyon.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 2 p.m. Friday from a woman who reported her boyfriend left to check the generator on their RV around 8 p.m. Thursday and never returned, said Deputy Brian Boll with PCSD's Search and Rescue team.
The couple had been camping off Whitehouse Canyon Road near Madera Canyon. Deputies and Search and Rescue team members headed to the area but were unable to find the man, Boll said.
The PCSD was unable to send a plane up that night to check for heat signatures due to bad weather and a Saturday air search was unsuccessful, he said.
No one searched for the man Sunday because deputies believed he had returned to the Green Valley area because when they called his cell phone they received a message that he was not accepting phone calls, Boll said. Cell phone forensics also indicated the phone was in the Green Valley area.
In addition, they'd been told the man was familiar with Madera Canyon and was unlikely to get lost, he said.
On Monday, detectives began to research the man's financial transactions and phone history to verify he was in Green Valley, he said. At the same time, the decision was made to search for him again by air.
Boll said around 2:30 p.m. Monday he spotted a man 300 yards from the missing man's RV struggling to climb over a fence. The helicopter landed nearby and verified he was the missing man, Boll said.
The man hadn't had anything to eat since Friday and had been drinking from cattle ponds, he said.
At first the man was disoriented and thought it was Saturday, Boll said. He later explained to officers he and his girlfriend had been drinking Thursday night and he went for a walk after an argument.
He remembered wandering for hours and passing out at one point, Boll said. The man said he'd lost his cell phone after the battery died.
The man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.