A drive-through, drug take-back event held in Green Valley July 31 hauled in a hefty 230.5 pounds of unwanted medications – and it wasn’t just the volume that surprised organizers but also what it included.
That far outstripped collections at similar events across Arizona, according to state statistics. Next highest was Scottsdale (population 265,250), with 75.4 pounds; Tempe (pop. 204,000), 52; and Douglas (pop. 16,200), 39.25 pounds. The rest of the 14 events statewide drew a combined 146 pounds.
Green Valley’s 2020 census population is slightly under 21,000.
Although it’s impossible to pinpoint what types of pills, capsules and tablets were most prevalent, and whether they were prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins/supplements or veterinary medications, the collection included a plastic grocery bag containing oxycodone — no bottles but hundreds of pills.
“The man who brought them just said there were a couple of elderly people in the household who were ill,” said Tony Bruno of the Amado Community Alliance, which sponsored the event with PPEP Inc., (Portable, Practical Educational Preparation), whose mission is to improve the quality of rural life.
Another contributor said she’d saved pills in her garage for two years waiting to safely dump them, said Lisa O’Neill of the Arizona National Guard Drug Demand Reduction and Outreach (DDRO), in Tucson.
“We had 85 cars,” all thrilled to properly dispose of their medication, she said. Several resembled bags of jelly beans.
The events help keep potentially dangerous drugs from misuse, abuse, street sales, overdose and deaths. They also keep potent concentrations of drugs from groundwater supplies where it could harm animals and people after being flushed.
Green Valley has hosted take-backs, sometimes partnering with others, but July’s was its first organized by Amado Community Alliance, whose territory includes Sahuarita, Tumacacori, Green Valley, Arivaca, Sasabe and Helvetia, Bruno said.
From previous events in Amado and Arivaca, “we were ecstatic if we’d get more than 20 pounds. Green Valley’s turnout was amazing. I couldn’t believe it.”
DDRO works with local coalitions to stage the events but comes with no expectation,” O’Neill said. “We’re just there for support. If one person drops a bag of pills, it’s one less … on the streets.”
Well-publicized events with good curb exposure tend to draw larger crowds, said Maj. James Taylor, DDRO officer in charge.
Other efforts are in use to help combat spiking opioid use, related addiction and death, from legitimate forms of drugs as well as home-produced versions.
Probably best known is the commonly prescribed and powerful opioid fentanyl, used to treat pain and with other medications for anesthesia, but also highly addictive. Illicit versions are extremely deadly.
The hard stuff
Event organizers don’t ask where pills originate, they’re just glad the medications are getting proper disposal, Bruno said. Such events are overseen by law enforcement, including Pima County Sheriff deputies with assistance from Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers. The drugs are ultimately incinerated in coordination with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which decomposes pharmaceutical compounds.
Taylor recalled when Guard members were interdicting illegal transit of $60 million in illegal marijuana; now that’s in the thousands, he said. Now it’s counterfeit pills made under who-knows-what conditions, settings and ingredients.
“They’re harder to interdict, easier to make and cheaper to produce. The challenge is, not many were dying from marijuana, but the ‘one pill can kill’ (slogan) is reality.”
Although opioid abuse persists, Taylor said he feels DDRO has made good strides.
As uniformed men and women, they supply a community connectivity at an event, and bring resources coalitions may not have access to, help distribute Naloxone (used to block opioid effects), and refer the public to helpful websites, he said.
“You can collect all day long but if people don’t know why opioid is killing people every day, then we’ve failed in the take-back. We’re trying to raise awareness.”
It’s a multi-pronged endeavor.
In Amado, ACA billboards highlight websites promoting prevention and help and a local Rotary Club recently hosted a DEA agent guest speaker to enlighten members about drug activity and response.
Pima County supervisors recently approved $250,000 to purchase Naloxone under brand name Narcan, to continue supplying it after a recent 500-dose delivery was exhausted. Unsure the state would continue such funding soon enough to prevent deaths from overdose — which continues to rise and is now leading cause of death for ages up to 19, the board acted.
Through Substance Abuse Leaders of Arizona, a coalition focused on preventing use of drugs and alcohol by young people, the number of federally-sanctioned drug take-backs has doubled from two to four, Bruno said.
Other organizations are also hosting drug take-backs.
At its events, ACA gives out free Narcan kits and can’t supply enough.
“For a recent Sahuarita event, I brought 40 kits and they were gone in 20 minutes,” Bruno said. “People aren’t afraid and seem to know what they are.”
Green Valley counselors provide training for families to better communicate and resist harmful behaviors.
Because impoverished communities such as Amado don’t have the ability to stage large take-back events, PPEP provides sharps disposal bags for residents, O’Neill said.
“They’re expensive but extremely effective for people who can’t drive and rely on family members,” he said.
When full, the protective bags are mailed back with tracking provided.
Lack of transportation is an issue. In 2018, O’Neill assisted ACA with a take-back event in Sahuarita, at which 96 pounds of pills were collected.
“It was pretty good but not everyone had a way to get there,” she said.
Taylor sees much opportunity for locals to get more involved in volunteering for drug-prevention coalitions and encourages it.
More take-backs are in the works, the next in October. A location has not been set.
“We got a lot of feedback from this one,” Taylor said. “Every senior who came through said, ‘We need this,’ and refused to throw their drugs away.”
“I think there’s bigger projects that we can work on, it’s just that COVID put such a halt to everyday in-person interaction.”
He suggests contacting talknowaz.com for tips and links to statewide and youth resources, where to find help and some startlingly scary facts about fentanyl.
Bruno also invites the public to contact him for information on local volunteer opportunities, at tbruno@ppep.org