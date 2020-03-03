Age divides can be a struggle when it comes to socializing, but these Green Valley residents — all in their 50s — aren't letting it get in their way.
Green Valley's median age is 72, and the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent estimate reported 79 percent of the local population is at least 65. The bulk of residents are also retired.
However, some residents break away from the common perception of Green Valley, both in age and retirement status.
Not retired yet
Julie Jessee is turning 59 this month and works a full-time job in Tucson. Her husband, Scott, is 59 as well, but he retired in 2018.
Scott and Julie retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2004, while stationed at Davis-Monthan in Tucson.
With Scott retired and the two tired of Tucson traffic, they decided to make a move from the Rita Ranch area to Green Valley while Julie works a few more years.
While she likes Green Valley, she said work demands get in the way of taking advantage of everything a retirement community has to offer.
"It's kind of hard because everything that you would be adventurous to go do is done during the day," she said. "Even HOA meetings are done during the day. So you can't get completely involved when you're working because everything is during the day. So it's hard to socialize and meet anybody."
Julie said the two planned to be in Green Valley anyway and so the early move made sense.
"I like the opportunities that GVR has, you know, swimming pools and such; it's kind of sad I can't participate in any of the clubs," Julie said.
She said she plans to retire in the next four years, but living in Green Valley has made her wish that date were sooner.
"Yeah, I'd like to push it up to tomorrow," she said.
Julie isn't the only working resident of Green Valley in their 50s who doesn't get to take advantage of everything the community offers.
Maria Elena Vega is a 57-year-old who works full time from home. She says she has found herself missing out on activities that offer opportunities to meet new people and socialize.
Vega said it's challenging because while she is older than 55 — the restriction across most of Green Valley — many of the activities take place during the day.
"Which makes complete sense because it's a retirement community," she said. "I am the anomaly here. Trying to find others like myself has been challenging."
Vega said she started a group within the GVR Amigas Club as well as a book club that accommodates her hours. The move was an attempt to meet more people who might be young and working.
So far, she's been successful with a 10-member roster. She also took to Facebook and other social media to bridge the active-hours divide. It was through a Facebook group that Vega met Julie.
"I do believe this demographic is a growing one in this community, and I think the community should welcome it in terms of thinking how do we incorporate activities to include people in that demographic," Vega said. "Because I only think it's going to continue to grow."
And while working and being in your late-50s might pose challenges, it could always be a little bit tougher.
Growing up in GV
Aliceson Smith is 54 but has been a Green Valley resident for 50 years. That's not a typo. Smith moved to Green Valley with her family at the age of 4.
Smith jokes that she's the youngest-oldest resident of Green Valley.
Her father built a home in the Acres, which her mother still owns. Smith also has roots in the community, with large portions of her family living in Green Valley.
Smith said there were only about 2,000 people in Green Valley and only Santo Tomas for Sahuarita when she and her family moved to the area.
"I started school at the Continental School at the bottom of the hill, the old school," she said. "They built the new school when I was in third grade."
Growing up in Green Valley and being in your 50s didn't come without challenges.
Smith said finding housing in the heavily age-restricted area to meeting people or dating and finding employment was a challenge. She is a full-time teacher in Nogales.
She said she's looking forward to turning 55 so she can "legally" live anywhere in Green Valley.
For people under 55, finding housing is a challenge and can often force people to live in Sahuarita, she said.
But those aren't the only challenges Smith has found. Like Julie and Vega, finding stuff to do when you're still working comes to the forefront.
"And this is the biggest one — there's nothing geared toward working people," she said. "I always just go to Tucson. I love live music. I am big into the live music scene in Tucson; I play music, I go to music, I dance to music. So everything I do, I drive to town."
In Green Valley, everything closes early — Sahuarita too, she said.
"I understand this is an age-restricted community," Smith said. "So, yes, everything should be geared to those who are retired. I get that. But it would be wonderful if we could get more for people who are working."
AARP reported that more people past the age of 65 are working today than in 1985. The organization said that in 1985, 10 percent of the 65 and older population worked or were looking for work compared to 20 percent in 2019.
The last time the 65 and older population recorded a 20 percent rate was 1962.
Retired, under 60
While there are some challenges, it does work well for those who are young and retired.
Gina Rowsam is 58 and a retired Green Valley resident.
While she is well under the 72-year-old median age, she said it hasn't affected her ability to enjoy activities with other retirees.
Rowsam credited her involvement in pickleball and people remaining active later in life as bridging the gap for her.
"It's fine," she said. "The people that we intersect with here, the chronological age is really not a determining factor or anything like that. It's more of the mindset and what they are doing. They're doing stuff to stay active and young."
Rowsam said she and her husband originally came down to golf but once they found pickleball, they realized it was something that met all their needs.
"I also wanted to be part of GVR for all the facilities and the other social aspects of it like clubs that play cribbage and stuff like that," she said. "But when we started playing pickleball, it checked off all the boxes that we didn't even realize could be checked off with one sport. It's physical and social."
Julie's husband, Scott, said being 59 and retired in Green Valley hasn't been bad at all for him.
"They always give you a hard time because you're so young, which is good," he said. "We just decided Tucson was too big for us now. I love the slow pace. The hardest thing is her being at work and me being at home."
However, Scott said the difference in schedules hasn't affected socializing between him and Julie.
"We try to go have a drink a couple of nights a week, just like we would have when we were both still working," he said. "I do pretty much all the housework, the laundry and all that sort of stuff. It keeps me busy. I don't mind it."
Staying put
Tom Anderson is a 58-year-old full-time worker who is a winter visitor to Green Valley. He works remotely, which helps him balance between Green Valley and his other home in Anacortes, Washington.
Anderson said he and his wife, Lynne Wilson, started coming to Green Valley to escape the wet Washington winters. This is their third winter here.
Although Anderson works full time, he has the flexibility to enjoy more of Green Valley than if he had to spend eight fixed hours at an office.
However, it doesn't mean he can always meet on a retiree's schedule, and much of his recreation is on weekends.
"My main social activity is mountain and road biking," he said. "I can't do it as much as everybody else. I go out maybe three times a week. But I'm not as active as a lot of people here just because of my schedule."
Anderson said it doesn't affect him, and he's become used to not being able to meet people when work calls.
He said the lack of nightlife in Green Valley hadn't affected him either.
"We go to Tucson maybe once a week, but we're not really nightlifers too much," he said.
The small-town environment of Green Valley is also a plus for Anderson, which is what attracted him to the area.
He said he and his wife used to live in Seattle but the city became too much of a mess. The two grew up in small towns, and Anacortes is much the same.
The small-town feel here isn't lost on Julie either.
"We want to be down here," she said. "We wouldn't want to still be in Tucson because we're into the next phase of our lives. It's just that I've chosen to continue to work longer, and we'd like to take advantage of both. We kind of want a foot in both worlds."
Anderson said there are times when he can feel a little out of place in town when he realizes he might be the youngest person in a restaurant or gathering but has found that people are always welcoming. However, he's found a good take to put the age gap in perspective.
"Some of these people in their 70s, I've started talking to them, and a lot of them moved here in their 50s," he said. "That makes me feel that I'm not totally out of place. I'll grow into it, yeah."