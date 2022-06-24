Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley announced Friday it will close the doors permanently at noon June 30.
The decision comes less than a week after notifying 300 employees that there was a strong possibility it could cease operations by the end of summer.
CEO Steve Harris said the decision came after they were unable to secure staffing for emergency room services over the Fourth of July weekend.
On Monday, the 49-bed hospital triggered a WARN Act notice, a federal action required at least 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closure. The hospital will pay employees through Aug. 20, in accordance with the act.
The slide to the end started in early June, when Tucson Medical Center announced it would not pursue purchasing the hospital after considering it for seven months.
Hospital owner Lateral GV, an offshoot of California-based Lateral Investment Management, sold the hospital building and land last year to Broadstone, a real estate investment trust in New York. Officials at Lateral, which continued to operate the hospital, did not immediately answer requests for comment Friday. An official from Broadstone said they had no comment.
Nearby medical buildings and physicians clinics planned for Tubac and Nogales are not affected by the closure.
The closure will leave the Green Valley/Sahuarita area with one hospital. The 18-bed Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita opened at Interstate 19 and Sahuarita Road in 2020.
The Sahuarita hospital released a statement Friday that read, in part, “Closing a hospital is never an easy decision, and we acknowledge and respect the team at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital for the care they have provided to the community. Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita is strong, and we are continuously evaluating additional ways we can serve the community. We believe that it's important for patients to have access to healthcare close to home, and we will continue to provide that care locally.”
Northwest officials did not specifically address whether they would increase care options or open more beds in Sahuarita as a result of the Green Valley closure.
Local reactions
Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy, whose district includes Green Valley, called the hospital’s seven-year run “one of those ongoing dramas that never seemed to get better.”
“It’s been a long, painful, agonizing process basically since day one,” Christy said. “It kind of rocks you when all of the sudden you realize they expended every avenue and every pathway to try to stay open and there’s just nothing left.”
Christy said the hospital would be a tough sell to investors given its history of financial instability.
Sue Koeller said she’d gone to the Green Valley hospital once as a patient.
“The only time I went out there I needed an MRI and the machine was broken,” she said. They gave her a CAT scan; she had to get an MRI elsewhere.
Even so, Koeller sees a specialist who works out of the hospital and said the closure will have an adverse impact on the area.
A broken ankle sent Judy Moulton to hospital’s emergency room. She was told she needed surgery, but the appointment they scheduled her for in Tucson was set for just 15 minutes after her discharge in Green Valley.
“That was several years ago and they’ve been through a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “I am sad to see it close. It seems like it’s been in trouble since day one.”
“Tucson is available,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s inconvenient.”
Santa Cruz opened as Green Valley Hospital in May 2015, financed through the U.S. government’s EV-5 Investor Visa program.
It filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and was purchased by Lateral, the lone bidder in a deal finalized by the courts in July 2018. Shortly thereafter, Northwest Healthcare announced an 18-bed hospital in Sahuarita, nine miles north.