Rural Metro Station 79 is just off Sahuarita Road south of McDonald's. 

The Sahuarita Town Council on Monday gave the green light for the Green Valley Fire District to begin annexation efforts in the northern part of town.

The approval comes after Rural Metro Fire Department informed the town in October of plans to end fire service in the area that includes all of Rancho Sahuarita. Rural Metro has no firm timeline for an exit.



