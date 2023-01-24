The Sahuarita Town Council on Monday gave the green light for the Green Valley Fire District to begin annexation efforts in the northern part of town.
The approval comes after Rural Metro Fire Department informed the town in October of plans to end fire service in the area that includes all of Rancho Sahuarita. Rural Metro has no firm timeline for an exit.
Details of the transition will roll out over the next several weeks; here's what we know now:
Q: What is happening with fire coverage in northern Sahuarita?
A: Rural Metro Fire Department, which has provided coverage for Sahuarita since the 1970s, notified the town on Oct. 31 that it intends to end services there and is putting together an exit strategy.
Q: Why is Rural Metro planning to leave?
A: RM is a private company; it cannot levy a tax and relies on subscriptions to provide services. RM Chief Karl Isselhard said about 43% of Sahuarita residents served by Rural Metro pay for a subscription. “The lack of subscriptions and the ever-increasing financial pressures have brought Rural Metro to a point where the subscriptions in Sahuarita don't come close to covering the operating expenses,” he said. RM has a long history of financial and top leadership struggles.
Q: When is Rural Metro leaving?
A: Rural Metro has not given a firm timeline but Isselhard is working with the Town of Sahuarita and Green Valley Fire District on the transition. It has long been part of GVFD’s strategic plan to take over northern Sahuarita. A 2010-11 annexation effort failed (see box). RM opposed that annexation effort but supports it this time around.
Q: What happens if Rural Metro leaves before the annexation is finished?
A: It's entirely possible that could happen but it doesn't mean northern Sahuarita would be without fire coverage. If you call 911 to report a fire, somebody will come. How services will be paid for, where firetrucks will be stationed and what it all will look like in the future is being worked out. For now, everything is status quo.
Q: What's the status quo; how is Sahuarita covered now?
A: Sahuarita is served by two fire agencies. Green Valley Fire District covers Sahuarita south of Anamax Park as part of a district where everybody is taxed for services. Everything north of there is covered by Rural Metro Fire, a private company, on a voluntary subscription basis. Everybody has fire coverage, but a homeowner or business without a subscription is billed if there is a fire or other event where Rural Metro shows up.
Q: What will these changes cost me?
A: That depends on whether you have a Rural Metro subscription now. An RM subscription is about 20% less than the taxes levied by GVFD. A home with an assessed value of $200,000 would pay GVFD $504 per year. An RM subscription on the same home is $404. So you’d pay $100 more per year. If you currently don’t have a Rural Metro subscription (and about 57% of Sahuarita residents in RM's coverage area do not), you’d pay $404 per year under GVFD because everybody is taxed. There is no option. (Nothing will change for Green Valley residents.)
Q: Will those with RM subscriptions get refunds?
A: Rural Metro is putting customers on a month-to-month subscription as they come up for renewal. If Rural Metro remains involved in the area for the next year, refunds would be unnecessary.
Q: GVFD has been given the OK to annex into northern Sahuarita. What does that mean?
A: Monday's vote by the town council was a mere formality, a statutory requirement before annexing. Now, GVFD must take its annexation request to its own board and get the OK. That then launches a process we saw with GVFD's annexation attempt in 2010 — it needs the signatures of a majority of property owners by simple number and by combined value. GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder said they could begin this process as soon as April. The process must be completed by October to get on the tax roles starting July 1, 2024. This is, by all accounts, a tight turn-around. One benefit is that Rural Metro does not oppose the effort, as it did in 2010.
Q: What about response times? Will it take longer to get a firetruck to my house if I'm in northern Sahuarita?
A: GVFD Chief Wunder said his department, Rural Metro and the Town of Sahuarita “are all concerned about this and working toward a resolution that will not have this happen.” Isselhard, with Rural Metro, said, “Response times could change slightly depending on what the transition ultimately looks like. I don't have a definitive answer on that yet.” GVFD has four stations; one of those is in Sahuarita, on Campbell Road near the entrance to Quail Creek east of the railroad tracks. The other three are in Green Valley. If Rural Metro leaves the area, it's likely GVFD would station a truck in northern Sahuarita. Again, no further details available on that.
Q: Why doesn't GVFD move into the RM stations in Sahuarita?
A: It’s too early to say how GVFD's entry into northern Sahuarita would look. The two Rural Metro stations are leased from Rancho Sahuarita. GVFD owns its four stations and likely doesn’t want to have a landlord. Then there are questions of whether the RM stations, though relatively new, are built to GVFD’s standards.
Q: How would this affect fire coverage in Green Valley and southern Sahuarita currently covered by GVFD?
A: Fire coverage would not be affected in the current fire district boundaries, GVFD Chief Wunder said. He said resources would be added to support the northern part of Sahuarita.