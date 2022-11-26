After two years of planning, permitting and pandemic-related delays, the Green Valley Fire District is finally preparing to break ground on a new Station 152.

“We have finally, finally gotten to a point where we’re thinking about moving some dirt,” GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder told Green Valley Fire Corps members during a presentation last week.



