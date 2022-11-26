After two years of planning, permitting and pandemic-related delays, the Green Valley Fire District is finally preparing to break ground on a new Station 152.
“We have finally, finally gotten to a point where we’re thinking about moving some dirt,” GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder told Green Valley Fire Corps members during a presentation last week.
“They’re over there moving plants now, we’re due any second to have the sewer line moved with some dirt work happening now through Christmas, and then hopefully late January we should see something going up in this direction,” he said.
If all goes to plan, Wunder said he hopes to move crews into the new station – which will replace, and sit directly across from, the current Station 152 along Camino Del Sol – in November 2023.
But the journey to get here, Wunder said, has “been a long time coming.”
Bond initiative
In 2020, the Green Valley Fire District put forward its first bond initiative in its 45-year history and received overwhelming support from voters – the $13 million bond was approved by about an 81% margin.
The bond was targeted toward several infrastructure investments that would help bring Green Valley’s fire stations in compliance with standards that have changed dramatically since 1975, when the district was founded.
“A lot of our bond initiative, and some of the changes we’re making in our current stations, has to do with our cancer initiatives, and really making our stations are as safe as possible,” Wunder said.
Those initiatives have included things such as updating furniture fabrics inside the stations so they can easily be washed, and don’t retain carcinogens.
Another upgrade coming to Station 153 will be a separate area for firefighters to store and put on their turnouts, or protective gear. Currently, those firefighters dress and store their gear in one of the bays, exposed to diesel exhaust and fumes from the engines.
“When we built this station, a lot of these things, we just didn’t know any better…but we’ve gotten smarter over the years and so again, we’re trying to get up to current standards, trying to protect our firefighters,” Wunder said.
About half of the bond package was earmarked for replacing Station 152, which sits at Camino del Sol and Camino Encanto in southern Green Valley.
Opened in the mid-1980s, the station has shown its age in everything from outdated bunkrooms to plumbing and electrical issues, and is severely lacking in space for firefighters and their equipment.
The station also is not in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and does not meet National Fire Protection standards.
Of the district's four stations, Stations 151 and 155 are the newest, both opened between 2009 and 2010. Station 153 was built in 1997.
GVFD is on track this year to see nearly 13,000 calls, and Station 152 has so far run about 1,700 of them – about five per day.
Supply chain backlog
But even with a bond package secured, the road to building a new Station 152 has been slow-going, largely due to supply chain backlogs during the pandemic.
Earlier this year, the GVFD Fire Board approved a $1.5 million purchase for “long-lead” items – building supplies and materials for the new station that were more than a year out.
“We bought steel rolling doors, roof membranes, AC units and generators – things that we’re not even going to see because they won’t finish construction until July or August. So, we put in for almost $2 million in future parts…just so we could get on the docket,” Wunder said.
Inflation, and an increasingly tight labor market, have also pushed steep increases on new construction projects across the country.
According to the National Association of Homebuilders, building materials prices have risen 33% since the start of the pandemic. The cost of steel and lumber have nearly doubled since 2020, though they’ve seen slight decreases in recent months.
Additionally, the cost of construction services – things like transportation and warehousing – are about 39% higher now than they were before the pandemic.
Taken together, Wunder said the impacts have driven the cost of the new station up between $750,000 to $1 million more than their initial projections.
“And we didn’t add anything to it – that was all based on supply increases,” Wunder said.
“We’re paying about $525 a square foot, and just so you get an idea, we paid about $290 a square foot at the big stations 151 and 155 when we built those in 2009. Now, I have counterparts in Tucson that are opening fire stations at $823 a square foot – it’s unbelievable where the prices are at now,” Wunder said.
“Hopefully, we’ll recoup a little bit, but certainly not where we were from the times before.”
What’s to come
WSM Architects, which designed GVFD Stations 151, 155 and several other fire stations, are also the design team behind the new Station 152.
The three-bay station will sit on about five acres on the lower corner of Retorno De Anza and Camino Del Sol, just south of the Elks Lodge and GVR’s Desert Hills Center.
At about 9,360 square feet, the station will fit about 10 firefighters plus some additional staffing, with one fire engine and one ambulance.
There’s also some additional capacity on the lot, which Wunder said could be sold or used to meet the district’s future training or administrative needs.
Across the street, the district still plans to rehab the original Station 152 into a mechanic shop and logistics facility, with dedicated space for the Green Valley Fire Corps.