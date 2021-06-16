202944620_10159418632765120_7386722967475313987_n.jpeg
Green Valley Fire District

The Green Valley Fire District is currently battling a wildfire that broke out late Wednesday afternoon near Helvetia Road in the Santa Rita Mountains.

The wildfire, named the Heavy Fire, currently covers approximately 30 acres and is growing in brush and grass, L.T. Pratt, a spokesman for the Green Valley Fire District said.

Fire fighting efforts from the air are already underway to try and stop the spread, Pratt said, and state resources are in route.

“Firefighters are dealing with extreme high temperatures and low humidity, which is a dangerous combination for this type of fire,” Pratt said.

