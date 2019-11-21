The Green Valley Fire District has a new board member. Jeff Jamieson was sworn in Wednesday to replace Harry Smith on the five-member board.
Smith, who had been on the board four years, is moving to Maryland to be closer to family.
Jamieson had applied for a position on the board when long-time board member Mikel Shilling announced her resignation in November 2018, GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder said.
Sandi Richey was ultimately selected for the board, but they knew Smith would be leaving and kept Jamieson in mind as his replacement, Wunder said. Should anyone else leave the board, Wunder said the district would advertise for interested parties again.
Jamieson is a Sahuarita resident who has been a GVFD Fire Corps member for six years. He spent nearly 30 years as a funeral director, manager and owner. He became a Realtor after retiring.